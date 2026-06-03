Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Earth, Wind & Fire

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Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Earth, Wind and Fire

The new documentary about legendary funk and soul group Earth, Wind & Fire is set to open tonight, June 3 at the Tribeca Festival.

The doc, titled Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World), was directed by Questlove and was set to highlight the group’s evolution and their undeniable impact.

Related | Barack and Michelle Obama, Lionel Richie & Others Featured in Earth, Wind & Fire Doc

The group has made timeless music with messages of peace and love, that fans of all genres can’t seem to get enough of. No matter what age or generation you are from, many recognize the signature horns of “September” or even the syrupy falsetto of “Fantasy.”

Artists of all musical genres have paid an ode to the legendary supergroup, including several of our favorite R&B and hip-hop stars, many creating magical covers or creative samples of the Earth, Wind & Fire’s music in their own songs.

As the music world anxiously awaits the release of the documentary, coming to HBO Max on June 7, here is a list of Earth, Wind & Fire songs that have had a major influence and have been sampled in hip-hop.