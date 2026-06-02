Listen Live
Close
Local

Homeless Man Charged with Setting Fire at Ball State Dorm

Steven Wolfe, 24, has been charged with arson after Ball State police said he set a fire beside Dehority Complex on campus in early May.

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Steven Wolfe
Steven Wolfe (Source: Delaware County Jail)

MUNCIE, Ind. — A homeless man is accused of setting a fire at a Ball State University residence hall last month.

The Ball State University Police Department said that on May 2 around 5:35 a.m., officers responded to a fire alarm at Dehority Complex and found a fire burning beside the building. The fire was later put out by the Muncie Fire Department.

At least 48 students were inside the complex at the time of the blaze.

Police said they looked at security footage and saw 24-year-old Steven Wolfe taking items from a dumpster and then leaving the area after the fire started.

While being interviewed at the Ball State Police Department last week, Wolfe admitted to starting the fire and told police he should have let it go because “a bunch of rich snob kids live there.”

Wolfe was charged with felony arson and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

Homeless Man Charged with Setting Fire at Ball State Dorm was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
A Different World

Netflix's 'A Different World' Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired
2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

Akademiks Tries To Use Gala Photo To Refute Jay-Z's Freestyle, Social Media Attacks

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Young Latina woman dressed in a cap and gown is happy and excited to celebrate her graduation
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Mesquite’s John Horn Graduation Interrupted by Viral Fight

Comments
Portrait of a teenager boy on therapy group
Health  |  Kirby Lozano

Happy Men’s Mental Health Month

Comments
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars
Sports  |  Kirby Lozano

Dallas Stars Announce Plano Move

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word, Praises KKK Then Hides From The Camera

Comments
Aerial Drone over downtown Dallas, Texas at night
22 Items
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close