Listen Live
Desktop banner

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Black Music Month

Black LGBTQ+ Artists to Add To Your Playlists

Pride & Black Music Month: Black R&B & Hip-Hop LGBTQ+ Artists to Add To Your Playlists

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Billboard Women in Music 2026 - Arrivals

Pride & Black Music Month: Black R&B & Hip-Hop LGBTQ+ Artists to Add To Your Playlists

For the month of June, we celebrate a lot of things. We highlight the origins and impact of Black Music, and the expression that these artists put in their songs that continue to inspire us. We also celebrate Pride, which is highlights the foundational fight for civil rights and the legendary trailblazers who changed the course of history to create a space for the LGBTQ+ community.

Music has always been used as a form of art and expression for all communities. Whether it was the fight for the Civil Rights Movement of Black Americans or giving a voice to those silenced in the queer communities.

For Pride and Black Music Month, we honor the artists who live unapologetically and create music that we all can’t get enough of.

From pop, R&B to hip-hop, here is a list of Black LGBTQ+ artists and their popular songs you need to add to your playlist.

Sylvester

Tyler the Creator

Queen Latifah

Kaytranada

Janelle Monáe

Da Brat

Durand Bernarr

Syd

Lil Nas X

Doechii

Frank Ocean

Kehlani

Victoria Monét

Big Freedia

Pride & Black Music Month: Black R&B & Hip-Hop LGBTQ+ Artists to Add To Your Playlists was originally published on foxync.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
A Different World

Netflix's 'A Different World' Gets A Release Date & New Teaser Trailer

Hip-Hop Wired
2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

Akademiks Tries To Use Gala Photo To Refute Jay-Z's Freestyle, Social Media Attacks

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Young Latina woman dressed in a cap and gown is happy and excited to celebrate her graduation
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Mesquite’s John Horn Graduation Interrupted by Viral Fight

Comments
Portrait of a teenager boy on therapy group
Health  |  Kirby Lozano

Happy Men’s Mental Health Month

Comments
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars
Sports  |  Kirby Lozano

Dallas Stars Announce Plano Move

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Tennessee Racist Spews N-Word, Praises KKK Then Hides From The Camera

Comments
Aerial Drone over downtown Dallas, Texas at night
22 Items
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close