Can't Miss Concerts Coming To Dallas Summer 2026
Can’t Miss Concerts Coming To Dallas Summer 2026
Dallas is set to deliver another exciting summer of live music in 2026, giving concertgoers a wide variety of entertainment experiences across the Metroplex. From large outdoor venues and iconic amphitheaters to intimate performance spaces and community events, music fans can expect a season filled with unforgettable performances, energetic crowds, and vibrant summer nightlife.
TRENDING: Get Tickets To The R&B Lovers Tour
Whether you’re looking for family-friendly entertainment, outdoor concerts under the Texas sky, or immersive live music experiences, Dallas continues to be one of the premier destinations for concerts and live entertainment throughout the summer months. With venues across the city and surrounding areas hosting events all season long, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the atmosphere, discover new music, and experience the excitement of live performances in North Texas.
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Big Freda
June 4 at 8PM Deep Ellem
Wale & Smino
June 8 at 7PM Southside Ballroom
Charlie Puth with Lawrence and Ally Salort
June 12 at 7:30pm The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Keith Sweat with Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine
RELATED: Get Tickets To The R&B Lovers Tour
June 12 at 8:00pm Dickies Arena
Don Toliver with SahBabii, SoFaygo, and Chase B
June 13 at 7:30pm American Airlines Center
Yebba
June 17 at 7:00pm House of Blues
Khalid with Lauv
June 17 at 7:30pm The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Summer Walker with Monaleo and Odeal
June 17 at 7:30pm American Airlines Center
A$AP Rocky
June 18 at 7:30pm American Airlines Center
Chiddy Bang
Jun 20 at 8:00pm Trees Dallas
Billy Ray Cyrus
June 20 at 10:00pm Billy Bob’s Texas
Shakira
June 23 at 7:30pm American Airlines Center
5 Seconds of Summer
June 23 at 8:00pm Dickies Arena
Alex Isley with TA Thomas
June 26 at 7:00pm House of Blues – Dallas
Hilary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac
June 30 at 7:00pm The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
FIFA Fan Festival with Major Lazer
July 9 at 8:30pm The Pavilion at Fair Park
T.I. with Domani and King Harris
July 10 at 8:00pm South Side Ballroom in Gilley’s
Ella Mai
August 4 at 8:00pm Texas Trust CU Theatre
Afroman
August 7 at 9:00pm Tannahills Tavern and Music Hall
Trey Songz with Sentury
August 8 at 8:00pm Will Rogers Auditorium
Ne-Yo and Akon
August 8 at 8:00pm Dos Equis Pavilion
BossMan Dlow
August 22 at 8:00pm South Side Ballroom in Gilley’s
Can’t Miss Concerts Coming To Dallas Summer 2026 was originally published on majic945.com