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Can't Miss Concerts Coming To Dallas Summer 2026

Can’t Miss Concerts Coming To Dallas Summer 2026

Discover what summer concerts are coming to Dallas in 2026, From music venues to festival-style events.

Published on June 1, 2026
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Crowd cheering and celebrating at music concert
Source: Roc Canals / Getty

Dallas is set to deliver another exciting summer of live music in 2026, giving concertgoers a wide variety of entertainment experiences across the Metroplex. From large outdoor venues and iconic amphitheaters to intimate performance spaces and community events, music fans can expect a season filled with unforgettable performances, energetic crowds, and vibrant summer nightlife.

TRENDING: Get Tickets To The R&B Lovers Tour

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly entertainment, outdoor concerts under the Texas sky, or immersive live music experiences, Dallas continues to be one of the premier destinations for concerts and live entertainment throughout the summer months. With venues across the city and surrounding areas hosting events all season long, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the atmosphere, discover new music, and experience the excitement of live performances in North Texas.

TRENDING: Affordable Things To Do In Dallas

Big Freda

June 4 at 8PM Deep Ellem

Wale & Smino

June 8 at 7PM Southside Ballroom

Charlie Puth with Lawrence and Ally Salort

 June 12 at 7:30pm The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Keith Sweat with Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine

RELATED: Get Tickets To The R&B Lovers Tour

June 12 at 8:00pm Dickies Arena 

Don Toliver with SahBabii, SoFaygo, and Chase B

June 13 at 7:30pm American Airlines Center

Yebba

June 17 at 7:00pm House of Blues

Khalid with Lauv

June 17 at 7:30pm The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Summer Walker with Monaleo and Odeal

 June 17 at 7:30pm American Airlines Center 

A$AP Rocky

June 18 at 7:30pm American Airlines Center

Chiddy Bang

Jun 20 at 8:00pm Trees Dallas

Billy Ray Cyrus

 June 20 at 10:00pm Billy Bob’s Texas

Shakira

June 23 at 7:30pm American Airlines Center 

5 Seconds of Summer

June 23 at 8:00pm Dickies Arena 

Alex Isley with TA Thomas

June 26 at 7:00pm House of Blues – Dallas

Hilary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac

June 30 at 7:00pm The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

FIFA Fan Festival with Major Lazer

July 9 at 8:30pm The Pavilion at Fair Park

T.I. with Domani and King Harris

July 10 at 8:00pm South Side Ballroom in Gilley’s

Ella Mai

August 4 at 8:00pm Texas Trust CU Theatre

Afroman

August 7 at 9:00pm Tannahills Tavern and Music Hall

Trey Songz with Sentury

August 8 at 8:00pm Will Rogers Auditorium

Ne-Yo and Akon

August 8 at 8:00pm Dos Equis Pavilion

BossMan Dlow

August 22 at 8:00pm South Side Ballroom in Gilley’s

Can’t Miss Concerts Coming To Dallas Summer 2026 was originally published on majic945.com

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