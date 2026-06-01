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Frisco Track Meet Stabbing Trial Begins Today

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing Trial Begins Months After Fatal Incident

Jury selection is underway in a case that captured national attention and sparked widespread debate.

Published on June 1, 2026
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Track and field stadium with red running track and seating area
Source: © Viktor Kintop / Getty

More than a year after a deadly stabbing at a Frisco high school track meet shocked North Texas, the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony officially begins today in Collin County.

Jury selection started Monday as residents are tasked with determining whether Anthony, now 18, is guilty in the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Anthony has pleaded not guilty and maintains that he acted in self-defense.

The case stems from an April 2, 2025, incident at Kuykendall Stadium during a UIL track meet. According to police reports, Metcalf approached Anthony, who was sitting under a tent designated for another school’s team. Witnesses told investigators that a verbal confrontation followed, during which Anthony allegedly warned Metcalf not to touch him.

Police reports state that after Metcalf made physical contact with Anthony, Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Emergency responders and athletic trainers attempted lifesaving measures, but Metcalf later died from his injuries.

Following his arrest, police say Anthony admitted to the stabbing and questioned officers about whether his actions could be considered self-defense. Court documents indicate he told investigators that Metcalf had put his hands on him after being warned not to.

The case quickly gained national attention, fueled by online misinformation, public debate, and discussions surrounding race. Due to the high-profile nature of the trial, a Collin County judge ordered increased security, banned cameras from the courtroom, and issued a gag order preventing those involved from publicly discussing the case.

Anthony faces up to life in prison if convicted.

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