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Incoming Ball State Football Player Dies at 18

An incoming Ball State freshman football player died Saturday, one week after being shot in a Florida parking garage.

Published on May 31, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An incoming Ball State freshman football player died Saturday, one week after being shot in a Florida parking garage.

“We extend sincere condolences to his family, friends, coaches, teammates and all who held him close,” the Ball State Football Program said on social media Sunday morning. “May you find comfort and strength during this challenging moment.”

18-year-old defensive back Gavin Yates-Lyons was shot on May 24 at a parking garage near Florida State University’s campus. Police believe the incident stemmed from an “unsanctioned pop-up party.” Yates-Lyons died six days later, while two other people survived the shooting.

Yates-Lyons grew up in Florida, and he graduated high school the day before the shooting. He had enrolled early at Ball State in January to participate in spring practice with the Cardinals. As a high school senior, the defensive back and kickoff returner recorded 15 tackles and two interceptions, helping lead his team to a 10-2 season.

Incoming Ball State Football Player Dies at 18 was originally published on wibc.com

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