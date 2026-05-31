Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Comic book and pop culture fans will once again descend upon the Circle City for Indiana Comic-Con from June 5-7.

At this year’s event, fans can look forward to seeing Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage.

Cage’s most recent work is in Amazon Prime’s “Spider Noir,” series, where he plays “Ben Reilly/The Spider.” The series is a spin-off of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” an animated Sony film.

Cage has played roles in several other comic book films, including “Ghost Rider” and “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.”

Cage was also set to play “Superman” in a film directed by Tim Burton. The movie, however, was never made, but he later played the “Man of Steel” role when he appeared in DC Studios’ “The Flash” in 2024.

Some of the other panelists set to appear at this year’s Indiana Comic-Con are Gene Simmons of the band “Kiss,” Jerry Trainor of “iCarly” fame and retired WWE superstar Ric Flair.

A full list of the panelists can be found here.

Actor Nicolas Cage Will Appear at 2026 Indiana Comic-Con was originally published on wibc.com