Source: (LEFT) Ella Langley accepts the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (RIGHT) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Simone Joyner and Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Hip-hop star Drake released his highly anticipated album Iceman on May 15, and it didn’t take long for it to dominate the charts.

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However, while Drake nearly took over the entire Billboard Hot 100 top 10, one song kept him from the clean sweep; Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”.

“Choosin’ Texas” was No. 1 on the charts last week, eventually being surpassed by Drake’s “Janice STFU”. The current Billboard Hot 100 is:

“Janice STFU” – Drake “Ran to Atlanta” – Drake ft. Future & Molly Santana “Whisper My Name” – Drake “Shabang” – Drake “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley “National Treasures” – Drake “Make Them Cry” – Drake “Dust” – Drake “2 Hard 4 The Radio” – Drake “Make Them Pay” – Drake

“Janice STFU” is Drake’s 14th No. 1 single on the Hot 100, tying him with Rihanna and Taylor Swift for third all time. The Beatles top the list with 20 No. 1 singles, followed by Mariah Carey with 19.

Langley’s megahit single from her 2026 album Dandelion has spent at least 10 non-consecutive weeks on top of the Hot 100.

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“Choosin’ Texas” earned Langley her first top-10 single on the chart, before becoming her first No. 1 hit on Feb. 14. The song also earned her the honor of becoming the first female artist top to the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts simultaneously.

It’s also earned Langley the record for the longest-running No.1 hit on the Hot 100 for a female country artist.

Ella Langley Blocks Drake From Claiming Entire ‘Hot 100’ Top 10 was originally published on 93qcountry.com