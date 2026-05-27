Listen Live
Close
Local

A Small win for Teachers in Bigger Than No Win

Published on May 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lesson in classroom. Pupils at desks and teacher standing near chalkboard vector illustration. School education, lesson classroom
Source: Blueastro / Getty

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking a major step toward addressing the city’s affordable housing crisis for educators after board members approved plans for a new teacher housing development near Garinger High School.

CMS leaders voted this week to move forward with a project that would place affordable housing for teachers and school staff on nearly seven acres of district-owned land along Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. The development is expected to include apartments aimed at helping educators stay in Charlotte as housing costs continue rising across the city. (charlotteobserver.com)

District officials say the project is part of a broader effort to recruit and retain teachers who are increasingly being priced out of the communities where they work. CMS, like many school systems nationwide, has struggled with staffing shortages and teacher turnover tied to the region’s rising cost of living. (charlotteobserver.com)

For many educators — especially younger teachers and Black teachers working in historically underserved neighborhoods — the announcement represents a rare investment in long-term stability and support. Community members have long argued that teachers should not have to commute long distances or work multiple jobs just to afford housing in Charlotte.

The site near Garinger High School was selected because of its access to public transportation, nearby schools, and central location within east Charlotte. Officials say the housing would prioritize educators and district employees, though exact pricing and unit details are still being finalized. (charlotteobserver.com)

As Charlotte continues growing faster than nearly every major city in the country, conversations around affordable housing have expanded beyond students and low-income families to include teachers, first responders, and city workers struggling to remain in the communities they serve.

A Small win for Teachers in Bigger Than No Win was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Clip Of Cheyenne Bryant Calling Touré "Softy" Resurfaces

Hip-Hop Wired
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

As Planned, Drake Becomes 1st Artist To Take Top 3 Spots On Billboard's Top 200 Chart

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump Mobile

Reporter Says Trump Mobile Phone "Kinda Looks Like A Urine Sample" During Scathing Review

Hip-Hop Wired
Soulja Boy Answer's The Million Dollar Question, Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?

Soulja Boy Answers The Million Dollar Question: Did Drake Bite His Swag Again?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
26 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 145

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
29:36
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Gabrielle Dennis & Matthew Law Star In Nemesis On Netflix

Comment
10 Items
Sports  |  Keenan Higgins

Fair Or Foul? Mallard Creek 'Showboating' DQ Raises Questions

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close