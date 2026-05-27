A Small win for Teachers in Bigger Than No Win

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Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking a major step toward addressing the city’s affordable housing crisis for educators after board members approved plans for a new teacher housing development near Garinger High School.

CMS leaders voted this week to move forward with a project that would place affordable housing for teachers and school staff on nearly seven acres of district-owned land along Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. The development is expected to include apartments aimed at helping educators stay in Charlotte as housing costs continue rising across the city. (charlotteobserver.com)

District officials say the project is part of a broader effort to recruit and retain teachers who are increasingly being priced out of the communities where they work. CMS, like many school systems nationwide, has struggled with staffing shortages and teacher turnover tied to the region’s rising cost of living. (charlotteobserver.com)

For many educators — especially younger teachers and Black teachers working in historically underserved neighborhoods — the announcement represents a rare investment in long-term stability and support. Community members have long argued that teachers should not have to commute long distances or work multiple jobs just to afford housing in Charlotte.

The site near Garinger High School was selected because of its access to public transportation, nearby schools, and central location within east Charlotte. Officials say the housing would prioritize educators and district employees, though exact pricing and unit details are still being finalized. (charlotteobserver.com)

As Charlotte continues growing faster than nearly every major city in the country, conversations around affordable housing have expanded beyond students and low-income families to include teachers, first responders, and city workers struggling to remain in the communities they serve.

A Small win for Teachers in Bigger Than No Win was originally published on 1053rnb.com