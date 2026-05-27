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Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital Following Knockout

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out

Doctors are trying to determine if Ray J suffered a concussion as a direct result of Supa Hot Fire knocking him the hell out.

Published on May 27, 2026
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  • According to TMZ, Ray J checked himself into a Las Vegas hospital roughly two hours following Saturday's amateur MMA fight that was a part of Drake glazer, and proud Doechii hater Adin Ross' Brand Risk promotions after experiencing medical issues related to the bout.
  • According to TMZ, doctors are trying to determine if Ray J suffered a concussion as a direct result of Supa Hot Fire knocking him the hell out. Doctors are also monitoring Ray J's heart to see if it's allegedly slowing down.
  • Heading into the bout, Ray J's health was a topic of discussion.
Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital Following Knockout
Prince Williams / Ray J

It appears Supa Hot Fire definitely did a number on Ray J during their struggle MMA fight over the weekend because the singer/reality star is still in the hospital 3 days after the bout.

According to TMZ, Ray J checked himself into a Las Vegas hospital roughly two hours following Saturday’s amateur MMA fight that was a part of Drake glazer, and proud Doechii hater Adin Ross’ Brand Risk promotions after experiencing medical issues related to the bout.

Sources close to the matter told the celebrity gossip site that Ray J was hospitalized for several days as doctors tried to determine what was wrong with him.

According to TMZ, doctors are trying to determine if Ray J suffered a concussion as a direct result of Supa Hot Fire knocking him the hell out. Doctors are also monitoring Ray J’s heart to see if it’s allegedly slowing down.

The “fight” went viral due to the knockout and the events that proceeded with Ray J being visibly frustrated with Supa Hot Fire and claiming that he “f***** up the money,” by not following the “plan,” leading many to believe the “One Wish” singer was saying the fight was staged.

“We had a plan my n*gga, do you know how much money we lost?,” Ray J said following the fight.

Ray J’s Health Was A Concern Heading Into The Fight

Heading into the bout, Ray J’s health was a topic of discussion. During a press conference one person asked Ray J, “Ni—a aren’t you dying soon?”

Ray J has become a mere shadow of his former self, and honestly, a running gag at this point, but we truly hope he is taking his health seriously.

You can see more reactions below.

Ray J Reportedly Still In The Hospital After Getting Knocked The Hell Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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