Live Music Nights: Summer 2026

Source: Radio ONE / Creole Fresh

Summer is officially here, and what’s not to love about a summer night and live music!? For summer in DFW, a smart mix would be one upscale night at Babou’s or Chocolate Secrets, one jazz night at The Balcony Club or The Free Man, Trees Dallas, and one concert night at House of Blues, Gilley’s Granada, or The Kessler. For outdoor summer energy, the Dallas Arboretum’s Thursday series is especially appealing because it pairs live music with a sunset setting.

Summer-friendly itinerary

A nice DFW summer lineup could look like this:

Start early with dinner at Chocolate Secrets for a Thursday-through-Saturday set. Move to Babou’s for a later lounge scene and more nightlife energy. Pick The Free Man when you want live music without worrying too much about the night of the week. Use The Balcony Club or The Library at the Warwick Melrose when you want a more intimate, date-night style setting.

That mix gives you both polished hotel bars and neighborhood music rooms, which is the sweet spot for Dallas summer nights.

Venue What to expect Typical days/times Link The Library at the Warwick Melrose Hotel-bar live sets; good for a dressy, jazzier night out Commonly seen with live music around 9:00 PM–1:00 AM on some nights Warwick Melrose Dallas Babou’s at Hôtel Swexan Upscale late-night lounge with live music and DJ energy Wednesday–Thursday live music, 9:00 PM–11:00 PM; bar runs later on Wednesday–Saturday Babou’s Chocolate Secrets Intimate dessert-and-drinks venue with regular live music Thursday–Saturday, 7:30 PM–11:00 PM Chocolate Secrets The Balcony Club Classic East Dallas jazz club vibe Live music is commonly scheduled most nights, often with weekend cover charges Visit Dallas listing La Stella Best for a refined dinner-and-music evening; schedule varies Check current weekly calendar before going La Stella The Free Man Cajun Cafe and Lounge One of the most reliable spots for nightly live music in Deep Ellum Every day of the week; often jazz/swing early, then later-night bands The Free Man