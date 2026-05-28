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Live Music Nights: Summer 2026

Summer is officially here, and what's not to love about a summer night and live music!? For summer in DFW, tap into one of our renowed venues.

Published on May 28, 2026
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Majic Open Mic Night Sept 19, 2025
Source: Radio ONE / Creole Fresh

Summer is officially here, and what’s not to love about a summer night and live music!? For summer in DFW, a smart mix would be one upscale night at Babou’s or Chocolate Secrets, one jazz night at The Balcony Club or The Free Man, Trees Dallas, and one concert night at House of Blues, Gilley’s Granada, or The Kessler. For outdoor summer energy, the Dallas Arboretum’s Thursday series is especially appealing because it pairs live music with a sunset setting.

Summer-friendly itinerary

A nice DFW summer lineup could look like this:

  1. Start early with dinner at Chocolate Secrets for a Thursday-through-Saturday set.
  2. Move to Babou’s for a later lounge scene and more nightlife energy.
  3. Pick The Free Man when you want live music without worrying too much about the night of the week.
  4. Use The Balcony Club or The Library at the Warwick Melrose when you want a more intimate, date-night style setting.

That mix gives you both polished hotel bars and neighborhood music rooms, which is the sweet spot for Dallas summer nights.

VenueWhat to expectTypical days/timesLink
The Library at the Warwick MelroseHotel-bar live sets; good for a dressy, jazzier night outCommonly seen with live music around 9:00 PM–1:00 AM on some nightsWarwick Melrose Dallas
Babou’s at Hôtel SwexanUpscale late-night lounge with live music and DJ energyWednesday–Thursday live music, 9:00 PM–11:00 PM; bar runs later on Wednesday–SaturdayBabou’s
Chocolate SecretsIntimate dessert-and-drinks venue with regular live musicThursday–Saturday, 7:30 PM–11:00 PMChocolate Secrets
The Balcony ClubClassic East Dallas jazz club vibeLive music is commonly scheduled most nights, often with weekend cover chargesVisit Dallas listing
La StellaBest for a refined dinner-and-music evening; schedule variesCheck current weekly calendar before goingLa Stella
The Free Man Cajun Cafe and LoungeOne of the most reliable spots for nightly live music in Deep EllumEvery day of the week; often jazz/swing early, then later-night bandsThe Free Man

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