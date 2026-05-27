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FIFA World Cup: Fan Experiences

Dallas-Fort Worth is set to become one of the most exciting FIFA destinations in North America, with community celebrations across the region.

Published on May 27, 2026
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FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour 2026 - Chicago
Source: Geoff Stellfox – FIFA / Getty

Dallas-Fort Worth is set to become one of the most exciting FIFA destinations in North America, with the official Fan Festival at Fair Park, major matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and community celebrations across the region. Whether you want giant screens, live music, family-friendly soccer activities, or the energy of a packed stadium, DFW has a spot for every kind of fan.

Areas to Keep on your Radar:

  • Fair Park, Dallas. This is the clearest “must-include” location because it’s the official FIFA Fan Festival venue, with live match broadcasts, food, entertainment, and fan activities.
  • Arlington / AT&T Stadium. This is the core match venue in the region and should be covered as the place for the biggest live-game experience.
  • Frisco. FC Dallas and the City of Frisco have announced a multi-week soccer celebration at Simpson Plaza, making it a strong supporting destination for fan-zone style activities.
  • Dallas cultural add-ons. FIFA’s Dallas recommendations also point to nearby attractions like the Dallas Arboretum and other city experiences, which can help turn the article into a fuller itinerary piece.

Remember, eyes from all over the World will be focusing on DFW heavy to start summer, so make sure you stay open to meet people, make a great impression, leave early to get to places, and maybe learn a little about the game before June!

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