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Cooper DeJean set to Safety as Vic Fangio Reworks Defense

Eagles Cooper DeJean set to Safety as Vic Fangio Reworks Secondary

Published on May 26, 2026
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Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
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Eagles Cooper DeJean set to Safety as Vic Fangio Reworks Secondary

The Eagles have one of the league’s deepest and most talented defenses on paper, but with the departue of Reed Blakenship, safety remains the spot drawing the most scrutiny.

That uncertainty was quieted this week when defensive coordinator Vic Fangio revealed that All-Pro defensive back Cooper DeJean will line up at safety in the team’s base defense before shifting back into the slot in nickel packages. It is a creative solution, but not a complete one.

“When we go to nickel, and Coop comes up and plays nickel, it’ll be (Marcus) Epps playing safety,” Fangio said. “We’re taking a good look at Michael Carter back there. Andre Sam… J.T. Gray has been mainly a special teams player, but he’ll get a look… We’ll look at all those guys. It’s an open competition.”

That is the headline here. The Eagles have options, but not yet certainty.

Andrew Mukuba appears locked into one safety spot if healthy, and Fangio sounded encouraged by the young defender’s recovery arc after an interrupted 2025 season. “I felt like the last five or six games prior to him getting hurt, he was coming on,” Fangio said. “He’s not 100% yet, but he will be soon.”

The other piece is Marcus Epps, who seems to have the inside track because of experience and trust. Fangio praised the veteran’s instincts and steadiness, saying, “I was pleased with the way he played last year… if he stays injury-free and if he wins the job, we’ll be fine.”.

“Fine,” though, may be the key word.

That is where the Eagles’ broader calculation comes into focus. DeJean’s versatility gives Fangio flexibility. Riq Woolen’s arrival gives Philadelphia another big-bodied outside corner Fangio clearly likes. “I was thrilled to get him,” Fangio said. “I think he’s going to play [well] for us. But none of that changes the fact that safety still looks more like a competition than a strength.

For now, the Eagles are betting that versatility, internal development, and Fangio’s scheme can cover the soft spot. Whether that remains the plan through training camp is the question still hanging over an otherwise loaded defense.

Eagles Cooper DeJean set to Safety as Vic Fangio Reworks Secondary was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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