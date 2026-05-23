Girls Trip! Kandi Burruss Says Phuket On 50th Birthday Trip To Thailand With Other Reality TV Favs, Todd Tucker Sends Well Wishes

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Kandi Burruss is back outside and living fabulously for her 50th birthday.

For her second 25th birthday, Kandi brought together her girls—including RHOA’s Shamea Morton—for a luxury trip to Thailand. The artist and businesswoman has been celebrating her milestone in style, first with a VIP experience and private travel for the entire group and then with a crazy penthouse at the Four Seasons Thailand.

The ladies also treated themselves to a dining experience at Cafe Dior before spending a couple cute coins on the brand’s high end items. RHOA fans have also loved the Kandi and Shamea connection with many commenting on how the latter seems to be surrounded by a far better support system within the former’s circle of friends.

After a few days in Bangkok, the ladies brought their Georgia peaches to Phuket where they had a bikini-clad resort day complete with a poolside turnup. The ladies seem to truly be living it up.

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Though Kandi made sure to let people know that this was her first birthday as a single woman in more than a decade, her ex-husband Todd Tucker took to the internet to send her well wishes.

“Happy Birthday @kandi wow the big 50! Welcome to the club,” he said in a post of Kandi. “I wish you good health, wealth, peace and happiness. Have fun! Turn up! Fuck it have a drink lol! Live this shit we only get to do it once! Happy Birthday!”

Fans flooded his comments with everything from praises on his ability to still send love her way to accusations of pouring salt into her wounds. Kandi’s latest interview about their divorce brought her to tears, leaving many of her fans to think that Tucker’s birthday wishes may not have been well-received by the Xscape singer.

“Please let this lady heal in peace. @kandi just did an interview in tears,” one commenter said. “Keep ya happy bdays for now. Try again in 2028. You wanted to be free so fly!! Stop reaching back.”

He also took time out to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day and publicly thanked her for being “an amazing mother” despite many claims to the contrary amid the early aughts of their divorce proceedings. Perhaps he’s trying to bury the hatchet for now.

Nonetheless, Kandi seems to be feeling good and enjoying her birthday as a single woman! We love to see it.

Girls Trip! Kandi Burruss Says Phuket On 50th Birthday Trip To Thailand With Other Reality TV Favs, Todd Tucker Sends Well Wishes was originally published on bossip.com