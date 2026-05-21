Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa Wanted In Romania On Drug Conviction

The country of Romania announced that Wiz Khalifa is on their most wanted list, after the rapper was sentenced for drug possession last year.

Published on May 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlie Puth: Whatever's Clever! World Tour
Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Wiz Khalifa is officially a wanted man in Romania. The government placed him on their list after his conviction for drug possession late last year, and it was announced by national media outlets Digi24 and Mediafax.

The conviction stems from Wiz Khalifa’s arrest while performing on stage at the Beach, Please! music festival held on the Eastern European country’s Black Sea coast in July 2024. Police officers noted that in addition to the “homemade cigarette” that the “Young, Wild & Free” artist smoked on stage, he was also found in possession of “over 18 grams of cannabis”.

Wiz Khalifa, aka Thomaz Cameron Jibril, apologized in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big — joint next time,” he wrote.

The rapper was released after his arrest, and was served with a fine of 3,600 lei ($829 in U.S. currency) for “possession of high-risk drugs” by the Constanța Tribunal Court. Prosecutors appealed that decision, securing a nine-month prison sentence. Romania is regarded as having some of the strictest drug laws in Europe, with possession for personal use still criminalized. The average sentence for drug possession runs from three months to
two years.

Lawyers for Wiz Khalifa tried to appeal the sentence, but were officially denied on May 7. The court’s ruling on the appeal was that it was inadmissable, and ruled that it was an unfounded attempt to overturn the sentence that was delivered.

As a U.S. citizen, Wiz Khalifa isn’t immediately subject to being extradited to Romania, but both nations have a treaty of cooperation in place dictating those situations based on mutual legal assistance needs. Mediafax’s report suggested that “through international judicial cooperation mechanisms” he could be detained and extradited if he visits a member state of the European Union. 

Wiz Khalifa Wanted In Romania On Drug Conviction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

President Trump Participates In A Healthcare Affordability Event

Mark Cuban, The Latest Billionaire To Capitulate To Donald Trump, Social Media Roasts Him

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Is On Pace To Make History After Dropping Three Albums In One Night

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Clippers

Barack Obama Reveals JAŸ-Z & Eminem Were Part Of His Debate-Day Playlist

Hip-Hop Wired

Max B Took Shots At Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe Fires Back

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
13 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026

Comment
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

White Florida Teacher Fired After Hanging Black Doll From Classroom Television

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

A Timeline Of Atlanta’s Sound In Hip-Hop

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close