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Adin Ross Asked To Bond Out Racist Streamer Chud The Builder

Drake's Buddy Adin Ross Allegedly Asked To Bond Out Chud The Builder

An allegedly leaked phone call from Chud The Builder to Adin Ross featured the rage-bait streamer asking for help with his bond payment.

Published on May 19, 2026
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Adin Ross has been riding high of late as his alignment with Drake continues to pay dividends, including a major nod in one of Iceman‘s tracks. However, an allegedly leaked jail phone call from race-baiting online streamer Chud The Builder to Adin Ross is raising questions online, with Drake caught in the crossfire.

As posted by a verified X account, @vxdeo, on Tuesday (May 19), an alleged leaked phone call from the imprisoned Chud The Builder to Adin Ross has the Tennessee streamer appearing to ask his counterpart to pay off his bond in a 40-second clip.

Chud, real name Dalton Levi Eatherly, says in the call that he’s unable to access funds from his GiveSendGo account and other fundraising measures that he launched after shooting a Black man named Joshua Fox outside a Tennessee courthouse. So far, Eatherly has earned well over six figures in funds from his supporters.

Eatherly was at court on May 13 to appear before the judge to address a $3,000 credit card debt. As reported by CNN, Eatherly and Fox got into an altercation, prompting Eatherly to shoot Fox. Eatherly claims Fox provoked him and began hitting him based on his past racist streams where he referred to Black people as “chimps.”

Further in the leaked call, Eatherly tells Ross that he would fight for free for the streamer’s fighting promotion, Brand Risk, in exchange for payment on the $1.25 million bond he’s being held on.

While the aforementioned X account alleged that Ross’ legal team is seeking to do the move, there is no actionable proof or confirmation. So far, there hasn’t been a response from Adin Ross.

On X, fans are reacting to the news and highlighting Ross’ connection to Drake and Chud The Builder. We’ve got those listed below.

Photo: Getty

Drake's Buddy Adin Ross Allegedly Asked To Bond Out Chud The Builder was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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