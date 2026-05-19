Trump Named In Unsealed Epstein File From 2009

Source: Thomas Concordia / Getty

A newly unearthed court record appears to establish that President Donald Trump was aware of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s “sexual desire for minor girls,” and that law enforcement was also aware of this for more than ten years.

Veteran journalist Alisa Valdes-Rordiguez wrote of the discovery in her Substack newsletter, The Pugilist last Thursday (May 14). Valdes-Rodriguez gained access to a court record from 2009 from files related to Epstein, which contained a set of written answers from a woman who alleged that she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was a minor from 2002 to 2005 at his home in Palm Beach, Florida in a lawsuit.



The unidentified woman was asked to “list the names of all persons who are believed or known by you to have any knowledge concerning any of the issues in this lawsuit.” Her attorney responded with a list of over 50 names. The fifth name on that list was “Donald Trump”. Beside each name was a brief statement detailing of the person’s knowledge of actions described in the lawsuit – next to Trump’s name was the “knowledge of finances and [Epstein’s] sexual desire for minor girls.”

Trump wasn’t mentioned again in the rest of the records, which further details the woman’s allegations of having been interviewed by the FBI during their first investigation in 2005. A transcript of a 2007 interview of a “Jane Doe 2” appears to corroborate her claim, in which she describes actions by the late financier which includes him offering her $200 to find and secure other young girls for him in addition to the $200 he paid her after each instance of abuse.



“At all times material, I was a child, under the age of 18 years. The Defendant also used me to bring him other minor girls and he controlled and brainwashed me into believing this lifestyle was healthy and normal for a girl my age,” the record reads in part.



Per Valdes-Rodriguez’s reporting, the court records are now part of an ongoing investigation by the New Mexico Epstein Truth Commission. The commission was formed by the state after it was discovered that four of its politicians including the late Governor Bill Richardson were named in the court record.

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Trump Named In Unsealed Epstein File From 2009 was originally published on hiphopwired.com