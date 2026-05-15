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Dallas Group Cure For Paranoia Wins NPR Tiny Desk Contest

Dallas Hip-Hop Group Cure For Paranoia Wins NPR Tiny Desk Contest

Dallas collective Cure For Paranoia turned vulnerability into victory, winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest with “No Brainer.”

Published on May 15, 2026
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Big win for the Dallas music scene. Hip-hop collective Cure For Paranoia has officially been crowned the winner of NPR Music’s 12th annual Tiny Desk Contest with their powerful performance of “No Brainer.”

Selected from more than 6,000 entries nationwide, the group stood out for their emotionally honest blend of rap, soul, and high-energy live performance. Frontman Cameron McCloud describes the group’s sound as “pro-mental health,” built around the idea of “rap as medicine.”

For McCloud, the victory represents years of persistence. The group has entered the contest multiple times, continuing to evolve creatively while building a loyal following in Dallas and beyond. NPR’s judges praised the band for its authenticity, humanity, and unforgettable stage presence. Tiny Desk producer Robin Hilton called McCloud “a next-level performer” whose songs “get stuck in your head and won’t let go.”

The win now places Cure For Paranoia among past Tiny Desk Contest success stories like Tanks and the Bangas and Fantastic Negrito. The group will soon perform behind NPR’s iconic Tiny Desk in Washington, D.C. before heading out on the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, making stops in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Austin.

For Dallas hip-hop, this moment feels bigger than music—it’s proof that authentic storytelling, healing, and creativity from the city can resonate on a national level.

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