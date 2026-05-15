Listen Live
Close
Trending
Do You Have what It Takes? Read Full Story →
News

Drake & Future Link Back Up On Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Album

Drake & Future Like Back Up On Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Album

Put the rumors and speculations to rest, Drake and Future are officially back.

Published on May 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Future: A Gentlemans Club
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Put the rumors and speculations to rest, Drake and Future are officially back.

Last night, fans across the world stayed up waiting for the OVO rapper to finally drop his highly anticipated album ICEMAN. Instead of just one project, Drizzy shocked fans by announcing three albums an hour before midnight.

Definitely not what people expected, but a surprise nobody was mad at. During his livestream, Drake revealed that he and Future reunited on a new track titled “Ran To Atlanta.”

The song title is already sparking conversations online, with many believing it’s a subtle jab at Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” lyric where he raps, “You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance.”

Before the project even dropped, Charlamagne Tha God claimed he had heard Pluto was expected to appear on the album. Rumors only grew stronger after the Atlanta rapper previewed new music while rocking NOCTA gear in a teaser clip.

Now, the duo is officially locked back in, this time bringing rising artist Molly Santana along for the ride on the record.

So far, reactions to the song have been mixed online. Some fans are loving the reunion.

“Future and Drake on the same track again?? Atlanta about to shut down tonight.”

Others, not so much, “Thank God for Future making this sh*t listenable. Drake in that bih adlibbing for his life lol.”

The What A Time To Be Alive duo haven’t linked up on a record in a minute. Before ICEMAN, their last collaboration came on Future’s 2022 album I NEVER LIKED YOU with the Grammy hit “WAIT FOR YOU.”

Drake & Future Like Back Up On Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Grand Theft Auto VI

Word? : 'GTA 6' Pre-Orders Are Reportedly About To Begin

Hip-Hop Wired
White House Drake MAGA cover

White House X Account Share Drake 'ICEMAN' Cover As MAGA Meme, Immediately Dragged

Hip-Hop Wired
The Future: A Gentlemans Club

Drake & Future Like Back Up On Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

Pam Grier Says Stan Lee Saw Her As A Muse For Marvel Characters

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Drake
Music  |  tethomas

Drake’s New Project Features A Song Titled “Fortworth”

Comment
Police Line Do Not Cross - Police tape crime scene picture
Breaking News  |  tethomas

Human Remains Found Behind Former Home of Missing Texas Boy

Comment
Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Named Rookie Of The Year
Sports  |  tethomas

Dallas NBA Star Cooper Flagg Hard Launches Romantic Relationship

Comment
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Elite Eight - Sacramento
13 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

Top 12 Photos Of Cooper Flaggs Girlfriend, Arianna Roberson

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close