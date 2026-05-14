From Roommates to Head Coaches, Matt Campbell and Nick Sirianni Share a Rare Football Bond

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Penn State’s decision to hire Matt Campbell brings a familiar name closer to Philadelphia, and not just because of the program’s regional pull. It also reconnects one of college football’s newest high-profile head coaches with one of the NFL’s most visible ones: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

Long before Campbell took over at Penn State and Sirianni led the Eagles, the two were building that relationship at Mount Union, where they were roommates, teammates and part of one of the most dominant programs in Division III football. Together, they won three national championships as players, then later returned to coach at their alma mater, extending a football partnership that has now spanned decades.

That shared history helps explain why Sirianni reacted so enthusiastically to Campbell’s hiring in State College.

“I’m really excited for him, really excited for him and the opportunity that he has,” Sirianni said. “Well-deserved. Phenomenal, phenomenal football coach, phenomenal person, great family.”

Their connection is deeper than a simple coaching friendship. It is rooted in years of shared experience, from living together in college to growing through the profession on parallel tracks. Sirianni has said he followed Campbell’s Iowa State tenure closely, a sign of how strong that bond has remained even as both climbed the coaching ladder.

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Now, that relationship takes on a new layer of local relevance. With Campbell at Penn State and Sirianni in Philadelphia, two longtime friends and former roommates are leading two of the region’s most important football teams. Sirianni even said he looks forward to driving to State College to watch practice and spend more time talking football in person.

“Really excited to be able to take a drive down there and talk football with him even more,” Sirianni said. “I just think he’s a great football coach.”

In a sport built on networks, mentorship and trust, the Campbell-Sirianni relationship stands out for its longevity. From college roommates at Mount Union to head coaches on major stages, they have gone from sharing a dorm room to sharing a place among football’s most influential leaders.

From Roommates to Head Coaches, Matt Campbell and Nick Sirianni Share a Rare Football Bond was originally published on rnbphilly.com