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Donald Trump Clowned Following Trump Media's Dire Numbers

Trump Media Suffers $405.9 Million Net Loss In First Three Months of 2026

The company brought in less than $1 million in total sales

Published on May 11, 2026
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  • TMTG reported that it generated $871,200, up 6% year over year, in the first quarter while also reporting a $405.9 million net loss and a $387.8 million adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss for the first quarter of 2026.
  • The embarrassing financial news comes on the heels of Devin Nunes' departure from the role last month. Nunes was a Republican and former U.S. Representative from California who had served as CEO of TMTG since 2022.
  • Kevin McGurn, who previously worked at Hulu, Vevo, and T-Mobile, is now interim CEO.
Donald Trump Clowned Following Trump Media's Dire Numbers
Alex Wong / Donald Trump / Trump Media

Truth Social’s operator, Trump Media and Technology Group, reported a massive net loss for the first three months of 2026, and that it brought in less than $1 million in total sales.

TMTG reported that it generated $871,200, up 6% year over year, in the first quarter while also reporting a $405.9 million net loss and a $387.8 million adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss for the first quarter of 2026.

According to a statement from the company, the majority of the losses were “non-cash losses including unrealized losses on digital assets, digital assets pledged, and equity securities ($368.7 million), accreted interest ($11.5 million), and stock-based compensation ($11.8 million).”

The embarrassing financial news comes on the heels of Devin Nunes’ departure from the role last month. Nunes was a Republican and former U.S. Representative from California who had served as CEO of TMTG since 2022.

Kevin McGurn, who previously worked at Hulu, Vevo, and T-Mobile, is now interim CEO.

Social media has been sharing its thoughts on Trump Media’s poor numbers.

One person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “I hate to say it, but nobody really uses Truth Social except for Trump!”

Which might be true, and could explain why Donald Trump is up all hours of the night going on Truth Social benders, posting all kinds of deranged messages, sharing AI-generated slop and racist memes of his political rivals.

Other reactions include people just saying “good” and wishing for the company’s continued downfall.

Welp.

You can see more reactions below.

Trump Media Suffers $405.9 Million Net Loss In First Three Months of 2026 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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