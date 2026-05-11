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Gucci Mane Gifts His Wife Rolls-Royce For Mother’s Day

Gucci Mane Gifts His Wife Rolls-Royce For Mother’s Day

Gucci Mane showed his queen, Keyshia Ka’oir, just how much he appreciates her on Mother’s Day.

Published on May 11, 2026
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2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Gucci Mane showed his queen, Keyshia Ka’oir, just how much he appreciates her on Mother’s Day.

The East Atlanta rapper went all out for the occasion, gifting his wife a brand-new Rolls Royce. Wop and Keyshia are no strangers to showering each other with lavish gifts. In a video posted to her Instagram, Keyshia took time to thank her husband for both the present and everything he does for their family.

“Wow! Thank u to my beautiful children & my husband @laflare1017 for making Mother’s Day so special. Your love, support, patience, and everything you do for our family means more to me than words can explain. Thank you for alwyas being there, for making me feel appreciated, and for being such an amazing husband and father. I’m beyond grateful for you. Love u 4L, MRS. DAVIS #HappyMothersDay.”

Wop responded back to his wife, “Happy Mother’s Day babe.”

Keyshia Ka’oir has set the standard for what it looks like to hold your partner down. Despite ongoing controversy surrounding Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, she has continued to publicly stand by her husband. Even with critics online, she’s made it clear her loyalty isn’t wavering.

“My husband is my world & I’ll 4Eva ride fa him! MRS. GUWOP.”

Gucci and Keyshia continue to show what loyalty and love look like in real time. This Mother’s Day, Wop made sure his queen felt the appreciation for her holding him down. 

Gucci Mane Gifts His Wife Rolls-Royce For Mother’s Day was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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