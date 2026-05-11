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Olandria Celebrates Becoming A Homeowner

Bama Barbie Blessings: PENTHOUSElandria Celebrates Officially Becoming A Homeowner-'Forever Grateful For This Journey'

Published on May 11, 2026
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Everyone’s favorite Bama Barbie Olandria has another major accomplishment to celebrate. The reality star, influencer, and rising model shared on May 8 that she is officially a homeowner.

MACRO 8th Annual Pre-Oscars Party
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Marking the moment, Olandria posted a carousel of photos from inside her new home. True to form, the moment felt glamorous, polished, and very on-brand for the Bama Barbie.

“Built for the life I imagined,” Olandria captioned the Instagram post alongside champagne emojis and Psalm 23:5.

In the photos, Olandria poses throughout the home wearing a fitted gray sleeveless mock-neck top, black capri leggings, and pointed black heels. Her soft, layered blonde-highlighted hair framed her face perfectly, while her makeup kept things glowy and natural.

One photo showed a massive floral arrangement spelling out “SOLD” in red roses with a white flower key placed in the center. Another featured oversized neutral-toned “HOME” balloons displayed near the staircase.

A pink heart-covered cake reading “Penthouselandria” sat on the marble kitchen island beside champagne glasses, adding another playful touch to the celebration.

Fans and celebrity friends quickly filled her comments section with support.

“The Bama Barbie,” one supporter wrote. “PENTHOUSE HER,” singer Jeremiah commented. Coco Gauff, Skai Jackson, and others also shared congratulatory messages beneath the post.

She also showcased more of her stunning penthouse in a follow-up post showcasing the private elevator, stunning staircase, and skyline views.

Olandria continues to have a major moment. She’s everything she says she is.

Between brand sponsorships, glamorous appearances, modeling opportunities, and viral social media moments, she has steadily built a presence far beyond reality television.

And this milestone further proves it.

If we can celebrate partnerships, campaigns, relationships, and career milestones, we can also celebrate homeownership. For many people of color, purchasing a home remains a major accomplishment. And for Olandria, it is clearly a proud moment worth sharing.

She previously shared with Marie Claire that she is a proud first-generation college graduate from Tuskegee University, where she studied supply chain management. Before fame, she also worked in the elevator and escalator industry.

Now, she’s stepping into another new chapter—with keys in hand. The only question we have is, “Olandria, when is the housewarming?”

Bama Barbie Blessings: PENTHOUSElandria Celebrates Officially Becoming A Homeowner-'Forever Grateful For This Journey' was originally published on bossip.com

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