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Nick Cannon’s Former Accountant Embezzles $2 Million

Nick Cannon’s Former Accountant Embezzles $2 Million From The Star

Published on May 11, 2026
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Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Nick Cannon got hit with some real behind-the-scenes drama after reports surfaced that his former accountant allegedly ran off with over $2 million from the TV mogul’s pockets. Federal prosecutors say the man, identified as Frank Musoke, supposedly had access to Nick’s business finances and quietly started moving money around for his own benefit while Cannon was out building his empire.

The feds claim the money play went on for years before everything finally caught up. Now the former accountant is reportedly facing fraud and tax-related charges, and authorities say he may have already skipped out of the country. That’s a crazy situation considering Nick got money tied into everything from “Wild ’N Out” and radio to movies, hosting gigs, and business investments.

Folks online been reacting heavy, with some people clowning the situation while others saying it’s another reminder that celebrities gotta watch the people closest to them. One thing for sure — losing millions to somebody from your own circle hits different.

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