Listen Live
Close
Local

Joel Embiid says 76ers season "was a success" after sweep

Joel Embiid says 76ers season "was a success" after sweep

Published on May 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three
Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Joel Embiid calls Sixers season “a success” as questions linger over his future

Joel Embiid stood at his locker after the Sixers’ season ended with a second-round sweep at the hands of the Knicks and offered a view that cut against the frustration around the team.

RELATED: Sixers’ season ends as Knicks complete 4-0 sweep

“For me, this was a success,” Embiid said after the loss.

From the outside, that line landed hard. The Sixers were swept, their season ended early again, and fresh questions followed about where Embiid and the franchise go next. But Embiid made clear he was speaking first about survival, not results.

He said he entered the season unsure whether his body, especially his knee, would even let him get back on the floor.

“I came into this year not knowing where I was gonna be, how long I was gonna play, if I was even gonna play based on how the knee was the last few years,” Embiid said. He took that thought even further, adding, “I thought I was done.”

RELATED: 76ers Reportedly Regret Joel Embiid Extension As Knee Problems Persist, Fans Question If The Process Is Over

That helps explain why Embiid viewed the year differently than many fans or analysts. In his mind, getting through the season and reaching a point where his knee was no longer the main concern counted as real progress, even if the ending did not.

Still, the postgame fallout was not only about health. Embiid also expressed uncertainty about his tenure in Philadelphia, a notable comment for the face of the franchise after another disappointing finish. Even so, the league-wide expectation appears unchanged. NBA analyst Brian Windhorst said Embiid is expected to stay with the Sixers, pointing to the contract realities ahead.

“He is not going anywhere,” Windhorst said, noting that Embiid’s three-year deal is set to begin next season.

So that is the tension now surrounding the Sixers: Embiid sees a personal breakthrough in a season that ended in public disappointment, while the bigger questions around the roster, the organization, and his long-term future remain very much alive.

RELATED: Embiid Pleads 76ers Fans: ‘Don’t Sell Your Tickets’ During Home Games Against the New York Knicks

RELATED: Joel Embiid Learned to Shoot by Searching ‘White People Shooting 3 Pointers’

Joel Embiid says 76ers season "was a success" after sweep was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards - Show

Sean Duffy Slammed For New "Tone Deaf" Family Reality Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One

The New Golden Calf: Social Media Calls Blasphemy To Ridiculous Religious Dedication Ceremony For Trump's Gold Statue

Hip-Hop Wired
CORRECTION / US-POLITICS-BRIEFING-JEAN-PIERRE-HAMILL

White House Calls Mark Hamill A "Sick Individual" For Posting AI Image of Donald Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Dr. Dre & Kendrick Lamar Support Former High School At Groundbreaking Ceremony In Compton

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Dallas Cowboys Week 1 Matchup Announced

Comment
Detailed close-up of a freight train
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Texas Heat and a Locked Train Car End in a Tragedy Nobody Saw Coming

Comment
iOne Local Sales| The R&B Tour- kbfb | 2026-04-16
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Win Tickets To The R&B Tour!

Comment
Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

MAGA Ministry: Gold Statue Of Trump Debuts At Doral Miami Golf Course As Black Pastor Calls Moment ‘One Of The Greatest Honors’ Of His Life

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close