Listen Live
Close
Health and Wellness

Exclusive: Healthy, Hearty Cooking With Chef Kardea Brown

Chef Kardea Brown Talks Food Network Success & Recipes To Beat Diabetes

Food Network chef Kardea Brown gives us the highs of Lowcountry cuisine and how a Libre 3 sensor helps in cooking for a husband with diabetes.

Published on May 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link


52nd Daytime Emmy Awards - Winners Room
Variety

The success story of Food Network star Kardea Brown is inspiring whether you’re a hopeful chef or someone with a rich legacy to share with the world. The award-winning host of Delicious Miss Brown and Baking Championship: Next Gen does that by adapting traditional Gullah Geechee recipes, bringing new meaning to throwing down in the Lowcountry.

She’s also a woman in love, so much so that she found new ways to make the meals her husband and manager, Bryon Smith, can enjoy while he also manages a recent Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

RELATED: 5 Things Every Black Man Should Do To Cut His Diabetes Risk

We got a chance to chop it up with Kardea recently about how maintaining the Southern cuisine queen title on a professional and personal level became easy with help from Abbott’s game-changing Libre CGM technology. Not only does the device give anyone with diabetes a new outlook on life, the new age of apps adds even more advantages with a new mealtime feature called Libre Assist, giving “in-the moment” guidance plus real-time glucose insights. Just one picture gives you a complete breakdown of what’s on your plate.

Circle back to this after watching our exclusive interview below, but peep the way Kardea utilizes it with a savory recipe for Shrimp Scampi and Cauliflower Grits:

Chef Kardea Brown's Libre Assist Shrimp Scampi Analysis
Abbott
Chef Kardea Brown's Libre Assist Shrimp Scampi Analysis
Abbott

Chef Kardea Brown-Smith’s Shrimp Scampi and Cauliflower Grits

Prep Time: 15 min | Cook Time: 25 min | Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS:
For the Grits:
1 cup stone-ground grits
1 cup cauliflower rice
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 cup light cream
2 tbsp butter
1/2 cup shredded grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper

For the Shrimp Scampi:
1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tbsp butter
2 tbsp olive oil
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
2 tablespoons dry white wine
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp lemon zest
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tbsp chopped parsley

DIRECTIONS:
Bring broth and milk to a gentle boil, whisk in grits. Cook 10–15 min. Stir in cauliflower rice, cook 5–7 min. Add butter, cheese, salt, pepper. Heat butter and oil, sauté garlic and red pepper flakes 30 sec. Add shrimp, cook 1–2 min per side, remove. Add broth, wine, lemon juice, zest, simmer 2–3 min. Return shrimp, toss, season, stir in parsley. Serve shrimp over creamy grits immediately.

Recipe for Abbott Partnership, All rights reserved

Watch our BAW Exclusive with Chef Kardea Brown as we get into the Gullah Geechee way of grubbing, and how cooking for a husband with diabetes has changed with a certain Libre Assist:

Chef Kardea Brown Talks Food Network Success & Recipes To Beat Diabetes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seemingly Shut Down Met Gala Tension Talk

Hip-Hop Wired
Athletics v Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Rededicates Street For Tupac Shakur

Hip-Hop Wired

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Dana White Out For "Glazing" Donald Trump During Breakfast Club Interview

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards - Show

Sean Duffy Slammed For New "Tone Deaf" Family Reality Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity Kids  |  Kerbi Lynn

Congratulations! T.I. & Tiny’s Baby Boy Major Harris Graduates From High School With Honors

Comment
Detailed close-up of a freight train
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Texas Heat and a Locked Train Car End in a Tragedy Nobody Saw Coming

Comment
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Dallas Cowboys Week 1 Matchup Announced

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close