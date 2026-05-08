Darling Dermis Doodles: Rihanna Debuts Meaningful Marker-Style Tattoo Inspired By Her Babies

Rihanna's kids designed her latest tattoo, a replica of their colorful scribbles.

Rihanna has collaborated with her tattoo artist for over 20 years, getting numerous tattoos.

Rihanna also got an ear piercing, joking it was more painful than childbirth.

Rihanna wants to have her kids’ artwork on her body for eternity!

Source: SUJIT JAISWAL / Getty

The singer–who shares sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 4, and Riot Rose Mayers, 2, and a daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, 8 months, with A$AP Rocky–got another piece of ink etched on her body this week.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, May 8, New York Tattoo shop Bang Bang Tattoo posted some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of Rihanna getting her latest tattoo. The 38-year-old’s new body art was designed by her little ones, though it wasn’t specified if all three took part in the design process.

Before revealing the actual tattoo, the shop posted a carousel of clips from the session, including Rihanna lying down for the tattoo, her looking at the finished piece in the mirror, and a bunch of flicks of the singer getting other work done at the shop over the last 20 years.

“@badgalriri Last night,” the caption began. “Late one wit my day one—20 years of tattooing my sister.”

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In the following post, celebrity artist Keith McCurdy posted the actual tattoo, explaining that the art was, “Designed by her babies ♥️.”

Video from the posts shows Rihanna getting the tattoo, and as she pans down to her leg, it shows the inspiration for the ink right next to the fresh tat. Her kids drew some multi-colored scribbles on a piece of paper, which is also adorned with multiple Paw Patrol stickers. The final piece is an exact replica of the kids’ artwork, but in black instead of the colors on the paper.

Rih also ended up getting an ear piercing while she was at the shop, and in a video of the body modification, she jokes that the people at the shop talked her into adding that on to the appointment. After making it through the piercing, she claimed it was even more painful than the contractions she got while delivering her babies!

As evidenced by his post of throwback pictures, Bang Bang has been working with the Fenty founder for decades now–so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he was able to talk her into a little something extra. In a 2018 birthday tribute, he reflected on their longstanding collaboration.

“Your co-sign of my shit for the past 10+ years has changed my life. It’s been my privilege to decorate you, more importantly it’s been an honor to be your friend,” he wrote alongside photos of himself doing the star’s back, chest, neck, ankle and finger tattoos throughout the years.

Darling Dermis Doodles: Rihanna Debuts Meaningful Marker-Style Tattoo Inspired By Her Babies was originally published on bossip.com