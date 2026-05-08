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Bargersville Man Charged with Exploiting Multiple Girls on Snapchat

28-year-old Dick Dean faces two counts of child exploitation and three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, both felonies.

Published on May 8, 2026
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Dick Dean
Dick Dean (Source: Whitestown Metropolitan PD)

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A Bargersville man is accused of exploiting multiple girls on Snapchat.

Dick M. Dean, 28, has been preliminarily charged with two counts of child exploitation, a Level 5 felony, and three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a Level 6 felony.

Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said they received five cyber tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Each tip was reported from Snapchat and associated with the same IP address.

Court documents state that from Oct. 27, 2025, to approximately Dec. 5, 2025, Dean asked multiple girls on Snapchat to send him nude photographs. Several of the victims complied.

Investigators say Dean would then threaten to release the photos. That led to one of the victims reporting the crime to Snapchat.

On Feb. 6, police obtained a search warrant for Dean and learned that he was a substitute teacher at Mooresville Schools. A few weeks later, officers found multiple electronic devices, with one of them containing several images of the victims.

Police are still investigating the case.

Bargersville Man Charged with Exploiting Multiple Girls on Snapchat was originally published on wibc.com

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