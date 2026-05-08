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2 N.J. residents potentially exposed to Hantavirus, officials say

2 N.J. residents potentially exposed to Hantavirus, health officials say

Published on May 8, 2026
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Hantavirus Photo Illustration
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Two New Jersey residents are being monitored for potential exposure to hantavirus after coming into contact with an infected individual, according to health officials. The exposure occurred during international travel, though neither resident was aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, where the outbreak originated.

Key Details:

  • Monitoring Status: Neither individual has shown symptoms, but they are under precautionary observation.
  • Risk Assessment: New Jersey health officials emphasize that the risk to the general public remains very low, and no hantavirus cases have been confirmed in the state.
  • Hantavirus Transmission: In the U.S., hantavirus is typically carried by rodents and does not spread person-to-person. However, the Andes virus strain involved in this outbreak can transmit between people, though such cases are rare and require prolonged close contact.

Broader Context:

  • The outbreak aboard the MV Hondius has led to nine confirmed or suspected cases worldwide, including three fatalities.
  • Health officials in five other U.S. states—Georgia, Texas, Virginia, Arizona, and California—are also monitoring passengers from the ship. None have shown symptoms so far.

The New Jersey Department of Health continues to work with the CDC to ensure public safety and monitor the situation closely.

2 N.J. residents potentially exposed to Hantavirus, health officials say was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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