Coleman Domingo Gets Doctors Honor At Temple University

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Colman Domingo returned to Temple University this week and delivered a commencement speech that turned the university’s graduation ceremony into one of the city’s biggest cultural moments of the year.

The Oscar-nominated actor accepted an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during Temple’s 139th commencement ceremony at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Domingo also addressed more than 8,000 graduates and shared personal stories about his journey from West Philadelphia student to Hollywood star.

Domingo told graduates that Temple changed the direction of his life. He explained that he struggled academically before entering the university through a summer program. During his time at Temple, an acting professor encouraged him to pursue theater and helped spark the career that later brought him Emmy wins and Academy Award nominations.

The actor focused much of his speech on character, resilience, and compassion. He urged graduates to avoid bitterness and move through life with kindness instead of anger. According to attendees, students responded emotionally to his message and applauded throughout the ceremony.

Domingo also celebrated Philadelphia culture during the event. He encouraged students to embrace their “Philly self” and carry the city’s toughness and authenticity into the next chapter of their lives.

The Hollywood star stayed long after the ceremony ended, greeting graduates, posing for photos, and congratulating families. Guests praised his humility and energy while social media users shared clips of his speech across multiple platforms. Reddit users called Domingo “a great model” and praised the passion he brings to his work and public appearances.

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Temple officials described Domingo’s appearance as a full-circle moment for the university and the city. The Philadelphia native attended Temple in the late 1980s before leaving school to pursue acting in San Francisco. Decades later, he returned as one of Hollywood’s most respected performers and one of Temple’s proudest success stories.

Coleman Domingo Gets Doctors Honor At Temple University was originally published on rnbphilly.com