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Young Thug Claims He Never Changed On Rich Homie Quan

Young Thug Claims He Never Changed On Rich Homie Quan, Close Affiliates Disagree

Young Thug recently reflected on the loss of Rich Homie Quan, and things went left online.

Published on May 8, 2026
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Young Thug recently reflected on the loss of Rich Homie Quan, and things went left online.

Although RHQ passed away in 2024, Thugger made it clear he still thinks about his friend and frequent collaborator. Posting on his Instagram Story, he wrote: “Never switched on u brada always road with u what happened.”

Both Thug & Quan stepped on the scene together, providing Hip-Hop with huge songs like “Lifestyle,” “Get TF Out My Face,” “Mamacita,” & more.

However, by early 2015, the two had reportedly grown distant. During one of his shows, Quan made comments about Thug’s alleged sexuality, remarks he later admitted were wrong. The fallout reportedly led to tension between the two artists, with Thug later referring to him as “B*tch Homie Quan” during a concert.

Since’s Quan’s passing, Young Thug has repeatedly shown love publicly, making it clear that despite their issues, there was still respect there. After his latest post, Rich Homie Dre, a close affiliate of Quan, responded with a message of his own:

“Pride & Ego.”

The comment appeared to suggest that ego played a role in the friendship falling apart. Spider quickly pushed back on that narrative, defending his loyalty and saying he never switched up on Quan.

“No n*gga on this earth goin’ tell u I switched up on them n*gga. I’m the definition of loyalty, and almost every n*gga I know has switched on me at least once.”

He also explained that Quan’s issues became his issues out of loyalty.

“I didn’t f*ck with Lucci cause Quan didn’t. He felt like Lucci did a song with a n*gga that dissed him on the song. Wasn’t my problem but he was my brada so I was with him, then he stopped f*cking with me cause he thought he was bigger alone which I had no problem with but now y’all p*ssies wnna post about a real n*gga to Quan.”

Young Thug Claims He Never Changed On Rich Homie Quan, Close Affiliates Disagree was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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