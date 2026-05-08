New 5-Acre Park Opens In Oak Cliff

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Dallas welcomes a new addition to the community. Halperin Park is a new five-acre park over I-35, between South Ewing and Marsalis avenues, near the Dallas Zoo.

After years of planning and fundraising, the park opens its doors to the public Saturday May 9th, and is being called the park that will change Oak Cliff.

Park creator Hudson Henley said, “It’s been a long time coming. We went through COVID and the slowdown with that and everything. But these people have done a fantastic job. It’s really exciting. As you can see, it’s a gorgeous park. It’s going to be a game-changer over here,” he hopes the park brings new visitors and helps rebuild communities.

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The park features a large children’s area with a “treehouse in the woods” theme, water features, a gathering space for community events, concerts, and more.

Who is Hudson Henley?

He’s an Oak Cliff developer who has been buying property for more than a dozen years in the area, long before the park was even an idea. He’s planning several other projects, such as a 200-unit apartment building and a mixed-use development west of the park along Ewing Avenue.

Henley owns the City Inn Suites property right across from the new park. He is planning to tear it down soon, making room for parking.

Other developers in the area have agreed to pay additional money into what’s called the Halperin Park Public Improvement District.

Here’s a sneak peak of Halperin Park: