Listen Live
Close
News

DJ Whoo Kid Says Hip-Hop Has Been Missing Drake’s Presence

DJ Whoo Kid Says Hip-Hop Has Been Missing Drake’s Presence

DJ Whoo Kid recently said Hip-Hop hasn’t been as successful without Drake consistently dropping music.

Published on May 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

DJ Whoo Kid recently shared his thoughts on the current state of Hip-Hop, arguing that the genre has not been as successful without Drake actively releasing music.

During an interview with Diverse Mentality, Whoo Kid acknowledged that Kendrick Lamar capitalized on the momentum surrounding his highly publicized beef with Drake. According to Whoo Kid, Kendrick made the most of the moment by releasing “Not Like Us,” following it up with his album GNX and the Super Bowl halftime performance.

“Kendrick had his moment, six months he’s the man. Then the Super Bowl, he’s the man.”

While praising Kendrick’s run, Whoo Kid also emphasized Drake’s impact on the culture and commercial side of Hip-Hop. He suggested the genre has lacked impact on the charts during the OVO rapper’s absence.

“The thing about Drake, he uses patience as a way of getting back. As you can see…where has Hip-Hop been? There’s no Billboard charts. There’s nothing. I’m not an expert in this, but I know when he’s here, we’re on the charts.”

Drizzy recently announced that his long-awaited album ICEMAN is set to drop on May 15. The project will mark his first solo release since For All The Dogs, which dropped in 2023.

Back in 2025, the OVO rapper teamed up once again with longtime collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR for the joint project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

With Drake preparing to drop, we shall see if DJ Whoo Kid’s theory is accurate.


DJ Whoo Kid Says Hip-Hop Has Been Missing Drake’s Presence was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys

Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

Hip-Hop Wired
NYC Mayor Mamdami, Gov. Hochul And NYPD Commissioner Make Safety Announcement

NYPD Captain Gets Reassigned After Calling Mayor Zohran Mamdani “An Embarrassment”

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

Inside Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z Exclusive, Invite-Only Met Gala After-Party

Hip-Hop Wired
The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris

The Game Pulls Up To NYC Club, Immediately Calls 50 Cent Out

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
24 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Mother's Day Cocktails List

Comment
12 Items
Music  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Kanye West Makes "N-ggas In Paris" Joke While Testifying In Court

Comment
19 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

Comment
iOne Local Sales| Big K.R.I.T.- kbfb | 2026-04-23
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Win Tickets To See Big K.R.I.T.!

Comment
20 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Battery Charge Against Arike Ogunbowale Dropped Ahead Of WNBA Season

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close