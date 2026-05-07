Cardi's Attorneys Seeking Full $4M Judgment Against Tasha K Amid New Gossip, Controversial Commentator Says 'I Lost The War'

Tasha K is waving the white flag. The controversial commentator has acknowledged that she “lost the war” to Cardi B amid attorneys pushing a judge to reinforce the full $4M judgement she owes the rapper, rather than the restructured agreement that reduced the debt to about $1.2 million.

“I’m used to losing… but I always overcome,” said the YouTuber.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

This time, the receipts involve a social media livestream pointing to Offset’s alleged gambling debt. As BOSSIP previously reported, Cardi claims Tasha K, real name Tasha Kebe, has ignored a non-disparagement clause tied to her bankruptcy plan and ongoing repayment of a multimillion-dollar defamation judgment. Cardi’s legal team is accusing Kebe of engaging in what they call a “relentless course of conduct” that includes coded language and commentary her audience can easily connect back to Cardi.

Back in 2022, Cardi B, represented by attorney Lisa Moore, was awarded roughly $4 million in her defamation case against Tasha K, who later filed for bankruptcy. The two ultimately reached a restructured agreement that reduced the debt to about $1.2 million, contingent on monthly payments and a non-disparagement clause barring Tasha from speaking about Cardi. In essence, the deal was simple: stop talking about Cardi and stick to the payment plan in exchange for avoiding aggressive collection of the full $3.9 million judgment.

Now, Moore tells TMZ she is seeking to recover that full balance.



According to that new court filing, also reviewed by Complex, Cardi is specifically pointing to a recent livestream where Tasha mocked Cardi’s estranged husband, Offset, and made insinuations about his alleged gambling issues.

“Offset works at the casino, he is down there five times a week clocking in, some days he works first, second, and third shifts, and he uses everyone else’s money to gamble with,” Tasha reportedly said per the court document. “I was told he would probably still be in a certain relationship if he wasn’t gambling away all that money.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Even though Cardi was not mentioned by name, her attorneys allege that Tasha uses indirect references and coded language about her and her family in online content that draws attention and generates revenue.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

And if you thought it could not get any messier, Cardi’s legal team also raised serious concerns about the quality of Tasha’s legal filings themselves. Cardi’s lawyers accused Tasha’s attorneys of citing a fabricated case named “Doe v. Gonzalez” and misrepresenting a real legal decision in their arguments, writing:

“Using fake and hallucinated cases casts a shadow on invalidity on the judicial process and causes the public to question its commitment to truth and justice, which is particularly odious. Lawyers who fail to check the accuracy of the information in their briefs should be held accountable.”

Cardi’s team did not stop there, adding:

“Ms. Almánzar does not presume to know whether this citation was generated through AI assistance without adequate verification, copied from a secondary source, or introduced through some other mechanism.”

Tasha K Responds, Says She “Lost The War” To Cardi B

In a recent live stream, Tasha K got candid about what she called “losing the war” to Cardi B, recounting a tense conversation with her bankruptcy attorney, Chad, after what she described as a chaotic day in court.

The controversial commentator said her lawyer urged her to remove the content at the center of the dispute, warning it was becoming “a PR nightmare” not just for her, but for his firm.

“You can’t talk about people… take it down,” she recalled him telling her, adding that even content with her branding had to go. Tasha K said she ultimately agreed.

She also revealed that both she and her attorney were fined, with him ordered to pay a portion of her legal fees, calling the hearing “a s*** show” where “nobody was prepared.”

Appearing unbothered and laughing, she added that the highs and lows come with the territory…

“This has been my life for nine years, businesses have issues we have to sort out. Sometimes they’re good, sometimes they’re not. That’s just the nature of the business.”

and ended with defiance.

“I’m used to losing… but I always overcome,” she said. “If you hear we lost, we lost the war. But you know what I have? My dignity.”

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Cardi's Attorneys Seeking Full $4M Judgment Against Tasha K Amid New Gossip, Controversial Commentator Says 'I Lost The War' was originally published on bossip.com