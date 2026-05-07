From Champions To Controversy: ‘One Golden Summer’ Finally Gives Chicago's Jackie Robinson West Players Their Voice

The documentary gives the players a voice to share their experience, both the joys and the pain.

The team's victory represented something deeper than baseball, but was later stripped due to residency disputes.

The players' resilience and unbreakable brotherhood shine through, reframing the narrative beyond just what was lost.

Award-winning documentary One Golden Summer will air tonight at 9 as an OWN Spotlight presentation, revisiting a moment that once united a city before it came undone under national scrutiny. Also streaming on HBO Max, the film centers on the former Jackie Robinson West players, giving them something they didn’t fully have in 2014: their voice.

Source: One Golden Summer / OWN

“They never really had an opportunity to share their point of view, share their experience of what happened, good and bad, the joys, the highs, the lows,” director Kevin Shaw told BOSSIP.

That absence of perspective sits at the heart of the film’s emotional pull. What was once framed as a controversy is now being revisited as a layered coming-of-age story about young Black boys who were celebrated, then questioned, all in real time.

Source: One Golden Summer / OWN

According to OWN, the documentary chronicles the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League team, a group of young boys from Chicago’s South Side who became the first all-Black team to win the U.S. Little League Championship. Their victory captivated the nation, but that triumph was later stripped due to residency disputes, sparking widespread backlash and debate.

“It was a surreal moment [there was] a lot of excitement, a lot of joy,” said Darold “DJ” Butler, reflecting on that summer. “We supposed to be champions, we knew we deserved this moment.”

That joy extended far beyond the field. For many, the team represented something deeper than baseball.

“We were going out there and showing the world that an all-African American team can play baseball just as good as anybody else,” Butler added.

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When Celebration Turned Into Scrutiny

What makes One Golden Summer resonate years later is not just the win, but what followed. The film does not shy away from the emotional toll the controversy took on the players, who were just children at the time.

Source: One Golden Summer / OWN

That sudden shift is something Shaw says was never fully explored in the media at the time.

“There’s a lot of different issues that weren’t covered by the mainstream media,” Shaw explained to BOSSIP. “You had that label of Chicago that sometimes is a negative label… and not really recognizing that these guys were coming from middle class families.”

By revisiting the story now, the film challenges those assumptions while highlighting the real-life impact of public narratives placed on young Black athletes.

As the players matured, so did their understanding of what they experienced. What once felt confusing became formative.

Source: One Golden Summer / OWN

“It definitely molded my emotions… how I’m able to get over certain things,” Tré Hondras shared. “It was a character-building situation.”

For Butler, the backlash became fuel rather than defeat.

“If somebody hating on you, must be doing a good thing,” he said. “Why let people that wasn’t in that dugout affect that?”

That resilience is a defining thread throughout the documentary, showing how each player processed the moment differently while still holding onto the pride of what they accomplished together.

A Brotherhood That Outlasted The Game

While titles can be taken away, the bond between the team remains intact. That brotherhood is one of the film’s most enduring takeaways.

Source: One Golden Summer / OWN

“We don’t need to see each other every day to be brothers,” Butler said. “When we see each other… it’s like we hung out yesterday.”

Tré Hondras echoed that sentiment, grounding their connection in shared experience.

“We’ve been through the same battles… the same pain,” he said. “That relationship is a wonderful thing to have.”

Shaw hopes audiences walk away recognizing that the story extends far beyond a revoked title.

“I want people to kind of re-examine, how a story is portrayed and through what lens,” he said.

At its core, One Golden Summer reframes the narrative. It is not just about what was lost, but what was never taken.

Now, more than a decade later, the players are no longer just a headline. Through One Golden Summer, they are finally the authors of their own story.

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From Champions To Controversy: ‘One Golden Summer’ Finally Gives Chicago's Jackie Robinson West Players Their Voice was originally published on bossip.com