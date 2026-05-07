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Southwest Planes Clip Wings During Pushback at BWI Airport

Published on May 7, 2026
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Southwest Airlines Grounded Flights
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Passengers on two Southwest Airlines flights had to switch planes earlier this week after the aircraft made contact while departing from the gates at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

According to the FAA and Southwest Airlines, Flight 1048 bound for Connecticut and Flight 562 headed to Houston clipped each other during pushback operations, causing minor damage to the planes’ wingtips.

Southwest confirmed both aircraft were taken out of service following the incident. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

The airline said an internal review is currently underway and emphasized that safety remains its highest priority for customers and employees.

The FAA is also investigating the incident.

Southwest Planes Clip Wings During Pushback at BWI Airport was originally published on 92q.com

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