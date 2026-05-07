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10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children

10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children

From music legends to television personalities, these celebrity moms built big families while balancing fame, business, and motherhood in the spotlight. Here are 10 Black celebrity moms and the..

Published on May 7, 2026
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New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2011 - New Orleans LA
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children

From music legends to television personalities, these celebrity moms built big families while balancing fame, business, and motherhood in the spotlight.

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Here are 10 Black celebrity moms and the children who helped shape their family legacies.

1. Lauryn Hill – 6 Kids

Lauryn Hill is the mother of:

  • Zion Marley
  • Selah Marley
  • Joshua Marley
  • John Marley
  • Sarah Marley
  • Micah Hill

2. Kimora Lee Simmons – 5 Kids

Kimora Lee Simmons is the mother of:

  • Ming Lee Simmons
  • Aoki Lee Simmons
  • Kenzo Lee Hounsou
  • Wolfe Lee Leissner
  • Gary Leissner

3. Diana Ross – 5 Kids

Diana Ross is the mother of:

  • Rhonda Ross Kendrick
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Chudney Ross
  • Ross Naess
  • Evan Ross

4. Ayesha Curry – 4 Kids

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are parents to:

  • Riley Curry
  • Ryan Curry
  • Canon Curry
  • Caius Curry

5. Rihanna – 3 Kids

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to:

  • RZA Athelston Mayers
  • Riot Rose Mayers
  • Rocki Irish Mayer

6. Beyoncé – 3 Kids

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to:

  • Blue Ivy Carter
  • Rumi Carter
  • Sir Carter

7. Niecy Nash – 3 Kids

Niecy Nash is the mother of:

  • Dominic Nash
  • Dia Nash
  • Donielle Nash

8. Draya Michele – 3 Kids

Draya Michele is the mother of:

  • Kniko Howard
  • Jru Scandrick
  • Her youngest daughter with Jalen Green

9. Mariah Carey – 2 Kids

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are parents to:

  • Monroe Cannon
  • Moroccan Cannon

10. Toni Braxton – 2 Kids

Toni Braxton is the mother of:

  • Denim Braxton Lewis
  • Diezel Braxton Lewis

While fans know these women for their music, movies, television shows, and business ventures, motherhood remains one of their biggest roles.

From raising future stars to keeping family at the center of their lives, these Black celebrity moms continue building legacies both inside and outside the spotlight.

10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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