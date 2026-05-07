10 Black Celebrity Moms With the Most Kids & Their Children

Here are 10 Black celebrity moms and the children who helped shape their family legacies.

1. Lauryn Hill – 6 Kids Lauryn Hill is the mother of: Zion Marley

Selah Marley

Joshua Marley

John Marley

Sarah Marley

Micah Hill

2. Kimora Lee Simmons – 5 Kids Kimora Lee Simmons is the mother of: Ming Lee Simmons

Aoki Lee Simmons

Kenzo Lee Hounsou

Wolfe Lee Leissner

Gary Leissner

3. Diana Ross – 5 Kids Diana Ross is the mother of: Rhonda Ross Kendrick

Tracee Ellis Ross

Chudney Ross

Ross Naess

Evan Ross

4. Ayesha Curry – 4 Kids Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are parents to: Riley Curry

Ryan Curry

Canon Curry

Caius Curry

5. Rihanna – 3 Kids Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to: RZA Athelston Mayers

Riot Rose Mayers

Rocki Irish Mayer

6. Beyoncé – 3 Kids Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to: Blue Ivy Carter

Rumi Carter

Sir Carter

7. Niecy Nash – 3 Kids Niecy Nash is the mother of: Dominic Nash

Dia Nash

Donielle Nash

8. Draya Michele – 3 Kids Draya Michele is the mother of: Kniko Howard

Jru Scandrick

Her youngest daughter with Jalen Green

9. Mariah Carey – 2 Kids Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are parents to: Monroe Cannon

Moroccan Cannon

10. Toni Braxton – 2 Kids Toni Braxton is the mother of: Denim Braxton Lewis

Diezel Braxton Lewis