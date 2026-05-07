Source: R1 / R1

GloRilla’s Sister, Victoria Woods, has decided to air out the family issues on wax by releasing a diss track aiming at the Memphis rapper.

Woods has been vocal online about her frustration with Glo, accusing the rapper of allegedly not doing enough to support her family. However, several family members have publicly pushed back on those claims calling Woods’ statements false.

In the diss track, Woods takes direct shots at Big Glo and her recent collaboration with Latto.

“Glo you on that wack a** song with Latto h*e, now you b*tches up I knock you down just like some dominos.”

Later in the song, Woods expresses disappointment over their fractured relationship.

“H*e where your dignity? You forgot the memories? Now this b*tch my enemy.

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Since publicly speaking out against her sister, Victoria has gone viral online, receiving mixed reactions across social media. During a virtual interview with TMZ, she claimed GloRilla has an obligation to financially support her family because of their past struggles together.

“She got an obligation to share the wealth, we sat here and struggled together. Yea she obligated, them friends obligated? She doing everything for them. So I feel like i obligated. She not doing nothing for the family, at all.”

Following the interview, GloRilla addressed the allegations during an Instagram Live. The FNF rapper called her mother and asked whether the claims were true. Her mother called cap on the accusations and praised Glo for everything she has done for the family.

“You have been outstanding, I could never pay you back for all the sh*t you’ve done for me, I lost count.”

GloRilla’s Sister Drops Diss Track Amid Family Drama was originally published on hiphopwired.com