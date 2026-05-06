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The Game Pulls Up To NYC Club, Immediately Calls 50 Cent Out

Centuries later, The Game seems to be taking shots at 50 Cent once again.

Published on May 6, 2026
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The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris
Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

Centuries later, The Game seems to be taking shots at 50 Cent once again.

The Compton rapper was enjoying himself at a New York club when he grabbed the mic to let 50 know he was in his city.

“Somebody tell Fif, I’m here!”

Although his split from G-Unit happened a very long time ago, Game reminded the crowd he was removed for what he described as “stupid reasons.”

“I got kicked out of G-Unit for doing stupid sh*t. I’m just a f*cked up n*gga.”

The beef, which dates back to 2004, has resurfaced multiple times over the years. During a 2022 concert in Houston, Texas, the West Coast rapper went on a rant about his continued dislike for 50 Cent.

“I still don’t f*ck with 50 Cent, he’s a b*tch. Ain’t no cut with that n*gga. He’s a sucka. I’ll say it in Houston, I’ll say it in New York, I’ll say it anywhere…he’s a straight b*tch. I like the TV shows, n*gga put that on the internet.”

Four years later, it briefly seemed like the two had moved past their issues. When 50 Cent performed at Mary J Blige’s Las Vegas residency, he kept things cordial, even playing “MJB Da MVP,” the remix of “Hate It or Love It.”

More than 20 years into this back-and-forth, however, it appears the beef between 50 Cent and The Game isn’t going away anytime soon.


The Game Pulls Up To NYC Club, Immediately Calls 50 Cent Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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