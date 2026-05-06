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Cant Have Infrastructure With No People

Published on May 6, 2026
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Consrtruction Worker Line Icon
Source: Haseeb Shakoor / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte may not have enough workers to keep up with a wave of major transportation projects, according to a new report examining the region’s workforce capacity.

The study, commissioned by the city, found that current labor and business capacity can only support about half of the expected demand for road construction, while transit projects could require up to four times the region’s existing workforce. (City of Charlotte)

With more than $25 billion in planned rail, road and transit investments over the coming decades, officials warn that shortages in key roles — including construction laborers, engineers and equipment operators — could slow progress if not addressed.

The report also highlights a looming challenge: more than 25% of the current infrastructure workforce is expected to reach retirement age within the next 10 years, just as demand for workers is projected to increase significantly. (City of Charlotte)

City leaders say without a stronger local workforce pipeline, national firms may need to step in to complete projects, potentially limiting economic opportunities for local workers and businesses.

Officials emphasize the need for training programs, workforce development and partnerships to prepare residents for high-demand jobs tied to Charlotte’s growth.

The findings underscore a critical reality: building the city’s future infrastructure will depend as much on people as it does on funding.

Cant Have Infrastructure With No People was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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