Check out what’s on The Trending Ten With Hollywood Zay This Week

Trending Ten Mix is the top radio show for discovering new music before it hits playlists.

The show features a diverse lineup of emerging artists and established icons pushing the sound forward.

Trending Ten Mix connects the local to the global, capturing momentum and cultural impact in real-time.

If you ain’t tapped into The Trending Ten Mix, you’re missing one of the biggest moments in radio right now. Check the dial — no other station is doing what we’re doing at 10PM, and that’s exactly why it’s the most listened-to mixshow in DFW.

Music changes every week… and every week we evolve with it. Pull up for 20 minutes of nonstop vibes you’d normally have to dig through DSP playlists, algorithms, and “curated” recommendations just to find. Who really got time for all that just to discover new music in real life?

We breaking records first. A lot of times I get my hands on records before they even hit the DSPs, and the artists pull up live on-air to premiere them with me. So while them DSPs cool and all, the only thing they can do that we can’t is let you run it back… and everybody know if it slap, I’m running it back anyway. Simple.

So again… why you still not listening?

Let’s get into some of the new add this week:

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Atlanta’s own Hard Nard brings raw energy, street perspective, and unapologetic authenticity every time he touches the mic. With a sound rooted in the city’s culture but built to stand out, he’s quickly becoming one of the voices people are paying attention to. From hard-hitting records to relentless hustle, Hard Nard represents the grind, the pain, and the ambition that fuels Atlanta’s next wave.

Bally Baby brings high-energy delivery, raw street motivation. With a style built on confidence, hustle, and real-life experiences, he’s creating music that hits hard and connects with the culture. Bally Baby continues building momentum as one of the emerging voices coming out of Atlanta’s new wave.

Dess Dior continues to stand out with her confident delivery, melodic sound, and trendsetting presence. Blending catchy records with undeniable star power, she’s built a name for herself as one of the rising voices shaping a new generation of artists. From music to fashion, Dess Dior brings energy, style, and authenticity every time she steps in the spotlight. Plus, respect due to Belly Gang Kushington who’s going crazy with the verses right now. This a BIG RECORD Fa sho!

Dallas artist ABM Benji is making noise with fearless energy, confident delivery, and a style that stands out every time she steps on a track. Bringing real personality and hometown flavor to her music, she’s building momentum as one of the rising voices coming out of the Dallas scene. From her presence to her sound, ABM Benji keeps applying pressure and proving she’s one to watch and this collab with Ratchet Lo is def something I got on repeat.

Ayra Starr has a come a long way from interviewing with me on Ear To The Streets all the way to The Jennifer Hudson show she continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her smooth vocals, fearless confidence, and genre-blending sound. Fusing Afrobeats, R&B, and pop influences, she’s become one of the standout stars of the new generation. With infectious records, undeniable style, and global energy, Ayra Starr keeps proving why her rise is impossible to ignore.

Shenseea is now a global force, but real ones know The Trending Ten was ahead of the curve. One of the artists we helped break first in the market, Shenseea brought undeniable energy, versatility, and star power from day one. From dancehall anthems to crossover records, she’s continued proving why betting on her early was the right call.

Formerly known as Daniel House in the basketball world, Rapper 4 is stepping into a new lane with the same confidence, charisma, and hunger that made him stand out on the court. Blending athlete mentality with music industry ambition, he’s turning real-life experiences into records that reflect growth, pressure, and perseverance. From the NBA spotlight to the mic, Rapper 4 is proving the grind never stops.

Twisted Black is a Dallas-Fort Worth legend known for raw storytelling, street perspective, and a voice that helped shape the Texas rap sound.Since he came home he been moving around and linked with Shaq.

Now we all know Shaquille O’Neal is a global icon who crossed from dominance in the paint to entertainment and music, proving his influence goes way beyond basketball. Two different lanes, one thing in common…. impact that stretches past the game and into the culture.

Snoop Dogg linking with Swizz Beatz is a collision of pure hip hop legacy and producer innovation. Snoop brings the laid-back West Coast charisma and timeless catalog, while Swizz delivers high-energy production and anthemic sound design that’s shaped generations. Together, it’s culture meeting creativity at the highest level…and its dope to witness seasoned icons still pushing the sound forward.

From Dallas to global stages, the music conversation we’ve been building spans the culture in real time…. from breakout records by rising voices like Hard Nard and Bally Baby, to established names shifting the sound like Dess Dior and Ayra Starr, to global influence moments like Shenseea breaking through early on The Trending Ten.

Every artist we highlighted represents a different lane, but the thread is the same….momentum, timing, and cultural impact. Whether it’s first plays, early support, or worldwide crossover success, these records don’t just live on playlists… they move the room when they drop.

And that’s the bigger picture: music isn’t just being played, it’s being introduced, shaped, and sometimes broken first in real time… right in the mix, where it matters most.

Don’t Miss The Trending Ten at 10pm Mon-Thur on 979 The Beat with The Playmaker @hollywoodzay