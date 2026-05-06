Ca$inoFuture Pulls Up To The Red Room

Source: 979TheBeatBanner / J. Bachelor

The Red Room always stays tapped into real conversations and this week rising California artist Ca$inoFuture stopped through to chop it up with JuugMasterJay about life, music, and the journey that shaped his sound.

Born on the East Coast and raised in Philly before relocating to Long Beach as a teenager, Ca$inoFuture opened up about growing up surrounded by struggle, survival, and the realities that forced him to mature early. During the conversation, he spoke on how those experiences molded not only his music but the man he is today.

Before stepping into the spotlight as an artist, Ca$inoFuture spent years sharpening his pen behind the scenes as a ghostwriter. That grind eventually pushed him toward telling his own story through music instead of giving those emotions and experiences away to others.

Throughout the interview, the energy stayed authentic as the two discussed personal growth, vulnerability in music, and what separates artists who chase trends from artists who speak from real life. Ca$inoFuture also reflected on what “wanting more” means to him now and why every record he creates feels like another chapter in his story.

The interview also delivered some potential viral moments you don’t want to miss, including conversations about identity, pressure from the streets and industry, and the importance of standing in your truth as an artist.

Watch the full interview with Ca$inoFuture now on The Beat DFW’s YouTube channel.

Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7 PM on 97.9 The Beat.

IG: @JuugMasterJay