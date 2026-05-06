Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals 2026
- Restaurants provide special menus, discounts, and freebies for moms on Mother's Day.
- Brunch buffets feature favorites like pancakes, meats, and bottomless mimosas.
- Elegant prix fixe dinners create memorable moments for families to celebrate together.
Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the women who do it all, and this year restaurants are going all out with deals, special menus, and even a few freebies just for moms.
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From brunch buffets loaded with fan favorites like pancakes, carved meats, and bottomless mimosas, to elegant prix fixe dinners designed to create unforgettable moments. There’s no shortage of ways to treat mom without breaking the bank.
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Many restaurants are offering exclusive Mother’s Day menus featuring seasonal dishes, desserts, and family-style options that make gathering together even more special. For those looking to save while celebrating, plenty of spots are rolling out limited-time discounts, buy-one-get-one offers, and complimentary add-ons like free desserts or drinks for moms.
Check out some of the Mother’s Day Food Deals happening in Dallas:
Delilah Dallas
Specialty Mothers Day dishes, live music and more.
Laughing Crab Cajun Seafood
Loaded with shrimp, snow crab, lobster tails, and all the sides to share
Only $109
Breakfast Brothers
BUY A WIG. GET $20 OFF. WIN BRUNCH FOR 2, Use code BRUNCH20 at checkout for $20 off + Brunch giveaway entry.
BoomShack Dallas
75¢ wings + FREE margaritas !!! 1 per person + giveaways from 2PM-5PM
Another Time & Place Grille
Turkish Breakfast Special $35 for 2
Includes a pot of Turkish tea or coffee
Renaissance Saint Elm Dallas Downtown
Brunch favorites, seasonal dishes, and sweet treats, plus the option to add bottomless mimosas $75 per person.
Mother’s Day Staycation
$361 per traveler, Package Includes: Luxury hotel stay, Taxes & fees included and more
Monkey 68 Sushi and Bar
Mom Eats Free Each mom will enjoy a specially curated dining experience: Choice of her combo, 1 Item from each category of the combo.
KISS Dallas
Brunch & Special performance by JBrown The Vibeolinist.
Meddys
Moms eat FREE (one entrée per mother) at all locations. Dine-in only
Cafe Nubia
All you can eat $30 gospel brunch on May 10 from 10am-5pm
Nuri Steakhouse
$95 per person prix fixe experience. A children’s menu will be available for guests under 12 at $35 per person, making it an experience for the whole family.
VALENTINAS
Perfect curated brunch to celebrate mom
The Flavor Lounge
FREE Dessert for Every Mom
Cafe de France
Free mimosa for ladies
Uptown Dumpling
Complimentary cheesecake & flowers for Mom
Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals 2026 was originally published on majic945.com