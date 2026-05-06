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Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals 2026

Discover the best Mother’s Day deals, including free meals for moms, brunch specials, exclusive restaurant menus and more.

Published on May 6, 2026
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  • Restaurants provide special menus, discounts, and freebies for moms on Mother's Day.
  • Brunch buffets feature favorites like pancakes, meats, and bottomless mimosas.
  • Elegant prix fixe dinners create memorable moments for families to celebrate together.
Mothers Day Deals
Source: Radio One / Urban One

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the women who do it all, and this year restaurants are going all out with deals, special menus, and even a few freebies just for moms.

TRENDING: Must-Try Dallas Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

From brunch buffets loaded with fan favorites like pancakes, carved meats, and bottomless mimosas, to elegant prix fixe dinners designed to create unforgettable moments. There’s no shortage of ways to treat mom without breaking the bank.

TRENDING: Food Deals For National Nurses and Teacher Appreciation Week

Many restaurants are offering exclusive Mother’s Day menus featuring seasonal dishes, desserts, and family-style options that make gathering together even more special. For those looking to save while celebrating, plenty of spots are rolling out limited-time discounts, buy-one-get-one offers, and complimentary add-ons like free desserts or drinks for moms.

Check out some of the Mother’s Day Food Deals happening in Dallas:

Delilah Dallas

Specialty Mothers Day dishes, live music and more.

Laughing Crab Cajun Seafood

Loaded with shrimp, snow crab, lobster tails, and all the sides to share
Only $109

 Breakfast Brothers

BUY A WIG. GET $20 OFF. WIN BRUNCH FOR 2, Use code BRUNCH20 at checkout for $20 off + Brunch giveaway entry.

BoomShack Dallas

75¢ wings + FREE margaritas !!! 1 per person + giveaways from 2PM-5PM

Another Time & Place Grille

Turkish Breakfast Special $35 for 2
Includes a pot of Turkish tea or coffee 

Renaissance Saint Elm Dallas Downtown 

Brunch favorites, seasonal dishes, and sweet treats, plus the option to add bottomless mimosas $75 per person.

Mother’s Day Staycation

$361 per traveler, Package Includes: Luxury hotel stay, Taxes & fees included and more

Monkey 68 Sushi and Bar

Mom Eats Free Each mom will enjoy a specially curated dining experience:  Choice of her combo, 1 Item from each category of the combo.

KISS Dallas 

Brunch & Special performance by JBrown The Vibeolinist.

Meddys

Moms eat FREE (one entrée per mother) at all locations. Dine-in only

Cafe Nubia

All you can eat $30 gospel brunch on May 10 from 10am-5pm

Nuri Steakhouse

$95 per person prix fixe experience. A children’s menu will be available for guests under 12 at $35 per person, making it an experience for the whole family.

VALENTINAS

Perfect curated brunch to celebrate mom

The Flavor Lounge

FREE Dessert for Every Mom

Cafe de France

Free mimosa for ladies

Uptown Dumpling

Complimentary cheesecake & flowers for Mom

Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals 2026 was originally published on majic945.com

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