Best Mother’s Day Restaurant Deals 2026

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the women who do it all, and this year restaurants are going all out with deals, special menus, and even a few freebies just for moms.

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From brunch buffets loaded with fan favorites like pancakes, carved meats, and bottomless mimosas, to elegant prix fixe dinners designed to create unforgettable moments. There’s no shortage of ways to treat mom without breaking the bank.

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Many restaurants are offering exclusive Mother’s Day menus featuring seasonal dishes, desserts, and family-style options that make gathering together even more special. For those looking to save while celebrating, plenty of spots are rolling out limited-time discounts, buy-one-get-one offers, and complimentary add-ons like free desserts or drinks for moms.

Check out some of the Mother’s Day Food Deals happening in Dallas: