Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Barack Obama Visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

President Barack Obama Visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Barack Obama, the beloved 44th President of the United States, filmed an interview with Stephen Colbert at his new center in Chicago.

Published on May 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Barack Obama The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Barack Obama, the beloved 44th President of the United States, is still a media draw despite being out of office for quite some time. As The Late Show With Stephen Colbert enters its final stretch run this month, Barack Obama nudged the show’s host to make a presidential run in the future.

The pair met at Barack Obama’s new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which has made some flashy promo moves this week with the likes of Mark Hamill helping announce ticket sales for the center.

Obama joined Colbert for the show’s pre-taped May 5 episode, during which the former president gave Colbert the grand tour of the center. During the sitting portion of the interview, jokes were definitely exchanged, but also some reflective moments.

“I’m looking for a new gig soon, and a lot of people tell me I should run for president,” Colbert said, nodding towards the show’s impending end this month.

After replying that the “bar has changed,” Obama laughed it off but offered a classy reply as he’s known to do.

“Let me put it this way, I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen,” Obama said, without mentioning the current president, although the dig was suggested.

Check out some clips below of President Barack Obama and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

President Barack Obama Visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Canelo v Crawford

Dave Chappelle Brought Kanye West Onstage After Comedy Set

Hip-Hop Wired
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Hip-Hop Wired

Reality Star Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Slammed For Blaming Joe Biden & Pete Buttigieg For Spirit Airlines Shutting Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown court case

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting Outside Chris Brown's Home

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Night Police Sirens
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

Deadly Shooting At Carrollton Shopping Center

Comment
Judge's gavel on wooden table against blurred background, closeup
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Denton Man Gets 50 Years, No Parole, for Abusing Severely Autistic Child

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment
Fort Worth city council meeting
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Fort Worth Mayor Eyes TV Role While City Faces Real Drama

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close