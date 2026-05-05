Councilor Hart: No More Money for OPHS Without Council Oversight

Source: WIBC / WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS — An internal audit of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) has revealed a “doozy” of a failure, according to Indianapolis City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart.

The report details a department that has nearly doubled its budget in six years while operating with almost no oversight, documentation, or proof of results.

The audit, conducted by the city’s Office of Audit and Performance (OAP), found that OPHS saw its operating budget balloon from $19.3 million in 2020 to nearly $33.8 million for 2026—a 75% increase. Despite this influx of taxpayer cash, the audit describes a “general lack of standard policies” and an “immediate need for training” regarding how that money is spent.

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In an interview with WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel, Councilor Michael-Paul Hart didn’t mince words regarding the audit’s findings, comparing the department’s performance to a failing student who has already checked out.

Hart, who has been pushing for accountability in OPHS spending since the distribution of federal ARPA funds in 2022, noted that the department manages sensitive and vital community issues, including homelessness, food distribution, and violence interruption.

Money Without Verification

One of the most damning sections of the audit focuses on third-party vendors. OPHS relies heavily on community partners to execute its programs, yet the audit found “insufficient oversight” of these expenditures.

Hart explained the lack of a “checks and balances” system currently in place for these million-dollar grants.

“For instance, if you were a nonprofit organization and you received a grant for, say, a million bucks… you would send me an invoice as the city and I would just send you the money,” Hart said. “There was no verification process that you did what you said you were going to do… It was just send the money straight through.”

The audit echoed these concerns, recommending immediate ethics training for staff to prevent potential conflicts of interest and calling for a “careful process for vetting vendors.”

A “Smart City” Requires Transparent Data

On his website, Hart argued that the city’s goal of becoming a “Smart City” is impossible without fiscal discipline. He highlighted his 2022 resolution, which was intended to force departments to report performance metrics back to the council—a standard he says is still not being met.

“Indianapolis cannot become the Smartest City in America if city government grows without clear standards, measurable outcomes, and real transparency,” Hart wrote. “Smart government is not just about launching programs. It is about proving results.”

No More Money Without Oversight

Moving forward, Hart says the “free ride” for OPHS must end. He plans to introduce a proposal that would freeze additional appropriations to the department until they can prove they have implemented strict financial oversight.

“Before OPHS receives another dollar, they need to have oversight both internally and from the council, or else they shouldn’t see another buck,” Hart said.

The Councilor emphasized that every dollar “wasted” or unaccounted for in OPHS is a dollar that cannot be spent on core city services like infrastructure. “There’s only a finite amount of dollars… and this is less money to spend on potholes.”

Residents interested in viewing the full audit can find it here.

Councilor Hart: No More Money for OPHS Without Council Oversight was originally published on wibc.com