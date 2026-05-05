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Dave Chappelle Brought Kanye West Onstage After Comedy Set

Dave Chappelle, who has been aligned with Ye, aka Kanye West, in the past, brought the producer onstage after a comedy set.

Published on May 5, 2026
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Dave Chappelle is still one of the top-billing comedians of his era, with some arguing he may own the distinction of being the best of all time. During a recent comedy show, Dave Chappelle brought out Ye, aka Kanye West, to the stage and gently roasted his good friend’s money woes.

As reported by TMZ, Dave Chappelle joined several comedians in convening in Los Angeles at the top of the week as part of the ongoing Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival.

After a set at The Comedy Store, Chappelle brought Ye onstage, with the outlet reporting that the Chicago superstar shook hands with fans en route to joining Chappelle.

During a mild bit of ribbing, Chappelle reportedly quipped, “Kanye West has lost more money than I’ve ever made,” perhaps a callback to the many deals Ye has lost due to his controversial comments and takes on politics and people of Jewish descent.

Chappelle and Ye’s alignment dates back years, and the comedian even flew to the rapper’s Jackson Hole ranch in Wyoming to show support back in 2020.

Ye didn’t speak or address anyone at The Comedy Store, instead yielding the spotlight to Dave Chappelle and the hosts of the set, Chris Rock, Louis CK, and Shane Gillis.

The Netflix Is A Joke festival runs from May 4 through May 10.

Photo: Getty

Dave Chappelle Brought Kanye West Onstage After Comedy Set was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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