Watch Ya Mouth: Barack Obama Claps Back At Donald Trump Over AI-Generated Ape Video

Obama says attacking his family crosses a line, even for political rivals.

AI-generated media can amplify stereotypes and misinformation, undermining public trust.

Trump's video was part of a broader effort to spread false claims about the 2020 election.

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Donald Trump really tried it when he posted that video depicting President Barack Obama and forever First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. While they maintained silence on the issue for some time, Barry is ready to speak on it.

Former President Barack Obama publicly condemned Donald Trump after the MAGA führer shared an AI-generated video depicting the Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, as apes. It was one of Trump’s most overtly racist behaviors during either of his stints in the White House. In a recent interview with Variety, Obama addressed the controversy, emphasizing that while he has long been accustomed to political attacks, he draws a firm line when rhetoric targets his family in a dehumanizing way.

“I don’t take it personally,” Obama said. “I mean, I’m always offended when my wife and kids get dragged into things, because they didn’t choose this…That’s a line that even people whose politics I deeply reject, I would expect them to care about. I would never talk about somebody’s family in that way.”

The dignified politician continued.

“I mean, I’m a fair target in the sense of, yeah, you can feel free to pick on me, because I’m your own size,” he said.

Obama explained that he did not take the video as a personal insult in the traditional political sense, but said it reflected a troubling decline in standards of decency and respect in public discourse. He stressed that attacking family members, especially in historically racist ways, crosses boundaries that should remain off-limits, regardless of political differences.

The AI-generated clip, which Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social earlier in 2026, was part of a longer video promoting egregiously false claims about the 2020 election. The segment featuring the Obamas appeared briefly but sparked immediate backlash across the political landscape as well as on social media. Critics, including lawmakers from both parties and civil rights groups, condemned the imagery as offensive and harmful, noting its connection to longstanding bigoted tropes used to dehumanize Black individuals.

Although the video was later deleted, Trump refused to issue an apology and instead minimized the video and suggested that he was unaware of the specific content. His loyal bootlickers similarly dismissed the criticism as exaggerated, framing the video as a meme rather than a serious statement.

President Obama used the incident to highlight his concerns about the growing role of AI in politics. He warned that AI-generated media, especially when used irresponsibly by influential figures, can contribute to misinformation, amplify stereotypes, and erode public trust.

As if the public trust isn’t already in a fragile, if not completely broken, place already. Now these fools want to inject robots into the discourse. America is cooked.

Watch Ya Mouth: Barack Obama Claps Back At Donald Trump Over AI-Generated Ape Video was originally published on bossip.com