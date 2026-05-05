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J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring

Published on May 5, 2026
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Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith (5) sheds tears as he holds the Larry O'Brien trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, June 19, 2016. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the G
Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two-time NBA champion J. R. Smith is set to graduate from North Carolina A&T State University this spring, marking a full-circle moment years after he skipped college to pursue a professional basketball career.

Smith, who won NBA titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, will earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal studies during the university’s 2026 commencement ceremonies, according to school officials. (WFMY News 2)

The 40-year-old enrolled at the historically Black university in 2021, shortly after winning the 2020 NBA Finals with the Lakers. He later joined the Aggies’ men’s golf team, balancing academics with collegiate athletics in a new chapter of his life. (Wikipedia)

Smith’s return to the classroom has drawn national attention, with many viewing it as a powerful example of continuing education beyond professional success. He has spoken openly about the importance of learning and personal growth after basketball.

University officials say his journey reflects the mission of HBCUs to provide opportunity and transformation at any stage of life.

Smith is expected to participate in commencement ceremonies in May, celebrating an achievement that extends far beyond the basketball court.

J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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