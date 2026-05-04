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Jeezy Tells 97.9 The Box He Added 11 Shows To Vegas Residency

Published on May 4, 2026
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Jeezy
Source: Jeezy / TM:101 Live

Jeezy is reminding fans why his name still holds weight in hip hop. During a recent conversation with 97.9 The Box, the Atlanta legend reflected on his journey from trap music pioneer to one of the culture’s most respected voices. With a catalog full of street anthems and motivational classics, Jeezy’s influence continues to resonate across generations.

While speaking with DJ J-Que of Good Morning H-Town, Jeezy shared major news about his Las Vegas residency. Due to overwhelming demand, he has added ELEVEN more shows to the run. The expansion highlights not only the excitement surrounding the residency, but also the lasting connection he has with fans who continue to show up for his music in a major way.

Now with even more dates on the schedule, Jeezy is bringing his legendary sound to the Vegas stage in a big way. From timeless hits to crowd favorites, the residency serves as a celebration of his impact on hip hop, giving fans a chance to experience one of the genre’s most influential artists live and up close.

Jeezy Tells 97.9 The Box He Added 11 Shows To Vegas Residency was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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