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Fort Worth Mayor Eyes TV Role While City Faces Real Drama

Fort Worth’s mayor wants a TV cameo, but residents say the city’s real-life issues deserve top billing first.

Published on May 4, 2026
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Fort Worth city council meeting
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Fort Worth’s mayor might be ready for her close-up—but the city? It’s still dealing with real-life plot twists.

Mattie Parker recently said she’d “love” to land a cameo on Landman, the hit show created by Taylor Sheridan that’s been filming all over Cowtown. And honestly, it tracks—Fort Worth has basically been a co-star at this point. From the Bowie House Hotel to the Will Rogers Memorial Center, locals have already popped up in scenes, making it feel like one big hometown production.

And yes, it would be kind of iconic to see the mayor sharing screen time with Billy Bob Thornton.

But here’s the thing… while we’re talking about cameos, Fort Worth is dealing with a whole lot more than casting calls.

The city is growing fast—like really fast. And with that growth comes traffic that’ll test your patience, roads that need serious work, and neighborhoods watching green space disappear almost overnight. Housing costs are climbing, homelessness is still a major concern, and some communities are struggling just to access basic resources like grocery stores and safe sidewalks.

Then there’s education. Fort Worth Independent School District has been facing backlash over closures and changes, leaving families frustrated and looking for stability. On top of that, conversations around public safety, policing, and accountability are still very much active—and very necessary.

And we can’t ignore what’s happening at the Tarrant County Jail, where overcrowding, mental health challenges, and in-custody deaths continue to raise serious concerns across the community.

To be fair, Mayor Parker did give props to Sheridan and his team for putting Fort Worth on the map. Shows like Landman are bringing attention, jobs, and energy to the city—and that matters.

But for a lot of residents, the real question isn’t whether the mayor should make a cameo.

It’s whether City Hall can keep up with everything happening off-camera.

Because while Hollywood might be filming the drama… Fort Worth is living it every day.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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